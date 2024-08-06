Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale kicks off: Top deals on iPhone, other smartphones, electronics, and more

Amazon India's Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale is now live for Prime members, offering early access to a wide range of deals and discounts across various product categories. The Independence Day-themed sale will open to all customers starting at 12:00 PM IST on August 6th.

Prime members have a 12-hour head start to grab some of the most attractive offers on popular smartphones, laptops, Amazon devices, and other electronics before the sale opens to the public.

Related Articles

SBI credit cardholders can avail of an additional 10% instant discount during the sale.

Here are some of the best deals available on the first day of the sale:

Smartphones

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: Down to an effective price of Rs 16,999 (after bank and coupon offers) from its usual price of ₹19,999.

Apple iPhone 13: Available at an effective price of Rs 47,799 (including bank offer).

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Discounted to Rs 24,999 (including bank offer) from its typical selling price of ₹28,999.

iQoo Z9 Lite 5G: Available at an effective price of Rs 9,999 (including bank offer).

OnePlus Nord 4 5G: Down to an effective price of Rs 27,999 (after bank offer).

Electronics

Dell 15 Laptop: Discounted to Rs 34,990.

Honor Pad 9 Tablet: Available for Rs 20,999, including a free Bluetooth keyboard case.

Fire TV Stick: Down to Rs 2,999.

Amazon is also offering discounts of up to 80% on various other products, including tablets, laptops, smart TVs, cameras, food and sports items, furniture, and fashion.