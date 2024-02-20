scorecardresearch
Flipkart in talks to buy Reliance-backed delivery firm Dunzo?

Flipkart in talks to buy Reliance-backed delivery firm Dunzo?

While talks are still ongoing, complexities surrounding Dunzo's ownership structure have impeded the two parties from coming to an understanding over a deal, a report said.

Walmart-backed Flipkart is in talks over potentially acquiring the on-demand delivery platform Dunzo, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday.

While talks are still ongoing, complexities surrounding Dunzo's ownership structure have impeded the two parties from coming to an understanding over a deal, the report said.

Dunzo has reportedly denied having any conversation for acquisition of the business.

The retail arm of Reliance Industries, which picked up a 26% stake in Dunzo in 2022 for $200 million, has not approved the deal yet, the report added.

Business Today could not independently verify the report. 

Cash-strapped Dunzo, which is also backed by Alphabet's Google, has announced restructuring, deferment of salaries and layoffs in the recent past.

Published on: Feb 20, 2024, 9:26 PM IST
