Flipkart launches moneyback guarantee pack with OTT subscriptions

Homegrown e-commerce player Flipkart has launched subscription-based plan offering up to 100 per cent moneyback guarantee on return of smartphone, protection against all phone repairs, access to premium OTT services, among others. To be available from January 17, 2021, users can purchase the Flipkart SmartPack (followed by monthly subscription) at the time of purchase of a new smartphone.

Available in three tiers - Gold, Silver and Bronze, the packs are available across two tenures - 12 months and 18 months. According to Flipkart, at the end of the selected tenure, users can return their device and get 60 to 100 per cent money back on the smartphone as per the chosen pack. Moneyback will be credited to the customer's bank account at the end of the selected tenure. However, the device can only be returned in the working condition where the phone turns on and the IMEI number is visible on the screen.

With the Flipkart SmartPack Gold, users can get 100 per cent moneyback in case of returning the device and 60 per cent if the device is non-returnable. With the silver plan, users will get 80 per cent moneyback if the device has been returned and 40 per cent in case of non-returnable. Lastly, the bronze plan promises to offer 60 per cent money back on return and 20 per cent on non-returnable. For a Rs 10,000 smartphone, the monthly subscription cost for Flipkart SmartPack will be Rs 879 per month for the gold plan, Rs 699 per month for the silver plan and Rs 399 per month for the bronze plan. Users will have to pay for the pack every month on Flipkart app using any payment method except cash and EMI.

Other than moneyback guarantee, the subscription plan offers complete mobile protection against all repairs including accidental and liquid damage with free pick-up and drop. On the OTT front, users can get access to Zee5 Originals Premium, SonyLiv Premium, Voot Kids, Voot Select, and Gaana Plus. It also gives access to medical, health and food delivery services such as DocsApp Silver, Practo Plus Healthify, MedLife Advantage, cure.fit Live and Zomato Pro.

"Today, the smartphone has become one of the most important gadgets to us. Our lives have changed so much this past year and the smartphone has become the go-to resource for a host of growing requirements from entertainment to healthcare services. In line with our consistent effort to solve every consumer need, we are delighted to partner with leading brands and service providers for the launch of Flipkart SmartPack. This is yet another step in our commitment to expand our portfolio of value-added services for consumers by bundling new smartphones with some of the most popular premium services, and making them available at affordable prices. We believe this launch will add a new positive perspective to smartphone ownership," says Aditya Soni - Senior Director, Mobiles, Flipkart.

Users will have the option to cancel the pack anytime during the tenure, but they will not be able to access the subscribed services or claim the moneyback benefit at the end of the tenure.

