Flipkart onboards 50,000 kirana stores ahead of festive season, Big Billion Days sale

E-commerce giant Flipkart has expanded its kirana onboarding programme ahead of the festive season and 'Big Billion Days' sale. Flipkart said it has onboarded more than 50,000 kirana stores to make deliveries in more than 850 cities this time.

Flipkart's senior vice president, Amitesh Jha said that "Through a combination of their hyperlocal presence and innovations by Flipkart, this programme has become a great enabler in strengthening kirana ecosystem in the country".

Flipkart has expanded its kirana programme in cities like Tinsukia (Assam), Agartala (Tripura) and Kannur (Kerala).

Flipkart's team has initiated contactless onboarding of kiranas via online application forms to boost their participation in the festive season.

The e-tailer's team has organised digital training on tools like app-based dashboards and digital payments, helping kiranas to transform their business from traditional general trade stores to modern conveniences stores.

Last year, kiranas collectively delivered over 10 lakh shipments during Flipkart's The Big Billion Day.

Also read: Don't panic! Oxford coronavirus vaccine trials halted not cancelled

Also read: Vodafone Idea CEO Ravinder Takkar to get no remuneration for 3 years