Floating ports to launch rockets to Moon, hypersonic travel around earth! Elon Musk's another crazy project

Billionaire Elon Musk is planning to construct floating spaceports for launching rockets to the Moon and even further beyond.

According to news agency IANS, the floating spaceports will be accessed via underwater tunnels which will be constructed by Musk-owned The Boring Company.

"SpaceX is building floating, superheavy-class spaceports for Mars, Moon & hypersonic travel around Earth," Musk has tweeted earlier.

According to Musk, 'Starship' is the next-generation transportation system which has been designed to take people for round trips to the moon, Mars and anywhere else on Earth.

Musk explained that the 'Starship' spaceports need to be at least 35 km away from the coast because of the intense noise levels generated by the space crafts.

He had recently put up a job posting staying that SpaceX is currently hiring "offshore operations engineers" to help design and construct the floating spaceports. According to the job posting, "The offshore operations engineer will work as part of a team of engineers and technicians to design and build an operational offshore rocket launch facility".

The posting further explained that an offshore operations engineer "would own the execution of system build and commissioning projects in the field. Projects could range from large scale construction ops, lifting and rigging plans to the implementation of fluids or controls systems".

The job location has been designated in Brownsville, Texas which is close to Musk's SpaceX's testing site in Boca Chia.

Musk also said that Starship's floating spaceports would not affect people living on land near the coast. "We need to be far enough away so as not to bother heavily populated areas. The launch & landing are not subtle. But you could get within a few miles of the spaceport in a boat," he further tweeted.

Musk also revealed that last year he had told his SpaceX staff that building a Starship spacecraft is the top priority for the company. When constructed, Starship will be the heaviest rocket for space tourism and long-distance trips ever created. It will be a reusable rocket which will have fast turnaround times that will make spaceflight more accessible.

SpaceX for the past few years has been working on innovations in space travel and on May 30 launched its first-ever human spaceflight mission.

