Forget emojis, WhatsApp has rolled out custom Avatars; here's how you can make one

WhatsApp has introduced avatars, a new personalized way for users to express themselves. Avatars are digital versions of users that can be created from a variety of hairstyles, facial features, and outfits. WhatsApp users can now use their personalized avatar as their profile photo or choose from 36 custom stickers to represent different emotions and actions. Avatars provide a fast and fun way to share feelings with friends and family, as well as a way to represent oneself without using a real photo for added privacy. The avatar feature is rolling out to users globally.

Mark Zuckerberg shared a post announcing the rollout of the new feature. He said, "We're bringing avatars to WhatsApp! Now you can use your avatar as a sticker in chats. More styles coming soon across all our apps."





The instant messaging application has claimed that it will continue to deliver style enhancements including lighting, shading, hairstyle textures, and more for the evolution of avatars.

How to use Avatars on WhatsApp

You can create an avatar on WhatsApp to use as your profile photo or make a sticker pack.

How to create your WhatsApp avatar

-Tap Settings.

-Tap Avatar > Create Your Avatar.

-Follow the steps to create your avatar.

-Tap Done.

How to make your avatar your profile photo on WhatsApp

-Tap Settings.

-Tap your profile photo > Edit > Edit.

-Tap Use Avatar.