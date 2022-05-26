Former CEO Jack Dorsey steps down from Twitter’s board of directors

Jack Dorsey, former CEO and co-founder of Twitter, has stepped down from the platform’s board of directors. The change came into effect during Twitter’s latest shareholders meeting. Dorsey had quit as CEO late last year and since had started distancing himself from the social media platform, and he’s now focussing on his other company, Block, which was formerly known as Square.

Dorsey was expected to leave Twitter’s board of directors ever since he stepped down as CEO and the company had noted during his exit announcement that Dorsey would stay on the board “until his term expires at the 2022 meeting of stockholders”. That stockholders’ meeting has taken place.

As TechCrunch rightly pointed out, Dorsey’s exit from the board marks “the end of an era” as “Dorsey has been involved with the company in an official capacity since its founding”. Additionally, Twitter is also on the brink of some massive upheaval as it braves some tumultuous weeks as billionaire Elon Musk prepares to buy it out. The company, and its employees, have been dealing with a lot ever since Musk acquired 9.2 per cent stake in the company and then made an offer to buy it out for $44 billion.

Understandably, Twitter will have a lot more to deal with in the coming months, but it will have to do so without Dorsey, the “at times enigmatic leader who steered it as CEO during two different periods, shaped its policies during the political chaos of the Trump administration and ultimately signed off on Musk’s bid to take the company private”.

Amidst all this chaos, many have also questioned current CEO Parag Agrawal’s capabilities to hold things instead and guide the company through this period.

