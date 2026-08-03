Free Netflix every month? Flipkart Plus has a new perk but it comes with conditions

How can Flipkart Plus members get a Netflix subscription?

To get a free Netflix Mobile subscription, Flipkart users must enroll in its Plus subscription plan. Then eligible members must place four successful orders in the same calendar month, in which each order must be worth at least Rs 299. The four orders could be across Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, and Flipkart Grocery, although cancelled or returned orders will not be counted.

Once the fourth qualifying order is completed, the user can claim one month of Netflix Mobile at no extra cost. This cycle should continue each month for the free subscription plan. This means if you already place several orders on Flipkart every month, getting the free Netflix Mobile subscription will come as an added bonus.

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Note that eligibility for the offer does not automatically activate Netflix, as you will have to manually claim the offer. Once the four monthly orders are completed, go to My Account on the Flipkart app and click on “Plus.” There you will find the Netflix benefit with a “Claim” or “Activate” option. Then you’ll have to link your existing Netflix account or create a new Netflix account using your email address or mobile number. Therefore, activation is mandatory.

As of now, the offer is being rolled out in phases; therefore, not all Plus members will see it immediately. If the offer is not available, you may need to see an option to join a waitlist and get access once it's rolled out.

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Netflix Mobile subscription: What does it offer?

With the Netflix Mobile plan, you can watch OTT content on one smartphone or tablet at a time in standard definition (SD) quality. This will include Netflix's full content catalogue available in India. Which means it is not restricted to a smaller library because of the Flipkart offer.

Although it cannot be used on TVs or laptops/desktops. It does not support HD or Ultra HD streaming, and it does not allow multiple devices to stream simultaneously.

