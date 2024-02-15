scorecardresearch
Business Today
Free snacks, nap rooms, work-life balance: Microsoft India employees reveal long list of office benefits

Microsoft employees at the Hyderabad campus share a glimpse of their work lives and the perks that come with it in a recent Instagram video

Microsoft India employees reveal office perks Microsoft India employees reveal office perks

A recent Instagram video by Microsoft employees working at the company's Hyderabad campus has revealed a glimpse of their work environment. The video was later given the stamp of approval by Microsoft, in a unique way. It showcases the various perks and amenities available to employees.

In the video, multiple employees showcase various aspects of their work space. The employees talk about the "beautiful campus", "vending machine for free snacks", "Microsoft T-shirts", "great work-life balance" and the ability to work from anywhere, among other benefits.   

Microsoft's Hyderabad Campus

According to the Microsoft, the Hyderabad office is a 54-acre campus. The company claims it features state-of-the-art facilities and eco-friendly infrastructure. The company also highlighted amenities include a 24x7 multi-cuisine cafeteria, informal meeting areas on each floor, and readily available hot filter coffee.

The campus also boasts a fully-equipped gym, round-the-clock ambulance services, and a pharmacy. An outdoor amphitheater and air-conditioned bus services with WiFi are also part of the offerings.

The video has received positive responses from both employees and observers. The company's official handle, Microsoft Life, expressed appreciation for the post giving it an informal nod.

Also read: AI to create new jobs & enable faster learning: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Also read: Microsoft-backed OpenAI hits $2 billion revenue milestone: Report

Published on: Feb 15, 2024, 9:54 AM IST
