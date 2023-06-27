'Free speech for humans, not computers': Ex Google CEO Eric Schmidt thinks AI will impact 2024 elections

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has raised concerns about the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and misinformation on the upcoming 2024 elections in US. India will also be conducting general elections in 2024. Schmidt believes that the accessibility of advanced AI tools will contribute to widespread misinformation during the election period.

During an interview on CNBC, Schmidt stated that social media platforms are currently not effectively protecting users from false information generated by AI. He acknowledged that efforts are being made to address the issue, but the problem remains unsolved. Schmidt also expressed worry over the reduction in size of trust and safety groups within these platforms, emphasizing the need for increased focus on combating misinformation. He pointed out brands like Meta, Twitter, Alphabet for laying off members from their team of moderators.

Schmidt stressed that the immediate danger of AI lies in the spread of misinformation. He cited Google's recent decision to stop removing false claims about widespread election fraud from YouTube as an example of the challenges faced in maintaining a balance between community protection and fostering open discussions.

Regarding this policy change, Schmidt proposed that social media should prioritize "free speech for humans, not computers." He suggested that platforms should mark all content, verify user identities, and hold individuals accountable if they violate the law. While this approach does not completely solve the issue of differing perspectives on facts, it establishes a foundation where claims are attributed to human beings, enabling a more accountable environment.

Schmidt's remarks highlight the growing concerns surrounding AI-driven misinformation and the need for social media platforms to develop effective strategies to combat the spread of false information during critical events like elections.

Also read: 'Existential risk': Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt issues a strong warning against AI

Also read: Former Google exec Caesar Sengupta’s fintech startup raises $90 mn from Eric Schmidt, Sequoia and others