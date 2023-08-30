From Chats to Riches: OpenAI's ChatGPT inches closer to $1 billion in revenue, says report

OpenAI's ChatGPT is rapidly propelling the company towards an impressive milestone—achieving $1 billion in annual revenue. This surge is driven by soaring demand from businesses seeking AI solutions, as indicated by a recent report.

The projection of reaching $1 billion in sales within the next year outpaces even the company's internal forecasts, as revealed by an anonymous source familiar with the matter, as reported by The Information.

The report suggests that external signs strongly suggest that OpenAI is excelling in selling integrations to enterprises. An analysis of first-half earnings calls in 2023 reveals an uptick in questions about ChatGPT from analysts. Moreover, more than 100 business executives across various sectors, including online retail and fashion, have discussed their adoption of ChatGPT integrations.

OpenAI opened thier chatbot to the public in November last year. The company got a substantial boost after its partnership with Microsoft earlier this year, involving a multi-billion-dollar investment. This transaction reportedly valued OpenAI at an impressive $27 billion.

Earlier this week, to meet growing business demand, OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT Enterprise, offering unlimited high-speed access to GPT-4, their premier large language model, along with other advanced features. This follows the successful launch of a cost-effective pilot subscription plan for ChatGPT at $20 per month, which began in April.

In an official blog post introducing ChatGPT Enterprise, OpenAI stated that this marks another step towards an AI assistant customized for various tasks that also safeguard company data. The company also revealed that 80% of Fortune 500 companies have been using ChatGPT solutions. The company managed to acquire this statistic using the official email IDs used to register on the platform. Early adopters of this enterprise-level service, including Canva, Carlyle, and PwC, report using ChatGPT for tasks such as enhancing communication, expediting coding tasks, swiftly addressing complex business queries, aiding in creative work, and more.

Despite the exponential growth, recent data from Similarweb, a research firm, reveals a 10% drop in global traffic to ChatGPT. Furthermore, Amazon, The New York Times and other prominent media brands have decided to restrict GPTBot, OpenAI's web crawler used for training its model.

