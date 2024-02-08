FUJIFILM launches palm-sized INSTAX Pal camera for on-the-go photography; see features and pricing

FUJIFILM India has introduced the INSTAX Pal digital camera, the latest addition to its renowned INSTAX series, aimed at capturing spontaneous moments with ease. The palm-sized camera, available in five vibrant colours, offers mobility and convenience for users on the go.

The INSTAX Pal stands out by removing the printing function, resulting in a compact design that fits in the palm of your hand. It features a detachable ring for better grip and perspective while shooting, or it can be used as a stand.

Packed with features, the INSTAX Pal offers a Standard Mode for unique shots from various angles and heights, activated by pressing the shutter button. The Remote Mode, accessible via Bluetooth and the INSTAX Pal App, allows for remote shooting, selfie capture, and photo customization with emojis, stickers, and text. The Interval Mode captures a series of photos at three-second intervals, catering to different shooting preferences.

The INSTAX Pal is compatible with the INSTAX Link Printer Series and other INSTAX cameras, enabling users to print images instantly in various sizes. Pricing for the INSTAX Pal starts from Rs 10,999 and is available at FUJIFILM India retail stores and online.

FUJIFILM India marks 25 years of its INSTAX instant camera series this year, showcasing its evolution from analogue to hybrid cameras and smartphone printers. With the launch of the INSTAX Pal, the company continues to innovate and expand its presence in the instant camera market, catering to modern photography trends and technology.

Speaking about the new launch, Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India, said, “As the younger and upcoming generations embrace effortless and convenient photography to freeze timeless moments in their fast-paced lifestyle, they are looking for trendy options that match their vibe. Catering to this segment, the newly launched INSTAX Pal ensures that impressive photography fits in everyone’s hands which has been our mission with the INSTAX series for the past 25 years. It also enables users to preserve their beloved moments within their pockets with on-the-go printing.”

“As youngsters opt for convenience while capturing spontaneous moments of joy and happiness, FUJIFILM India is also innovating its INSTAX instant camera series to accommodate this shifting consumer preference. Our palm-sized and pocket-friendly INSTAX Pal camera is here to change the whole scenario of instant photography, turning it into a valuable part of the modern lifestyle. With its compact and versatile design, this camera will be your trusted companion for all future travel adventures, capturing the vivid moments of life on the go,” said Arun Babu, Head of Digital Camera, INSTAX & Optical Devices Business, FUJIFILM India.