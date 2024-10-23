Garmin Fenix 8 Series launched in India: Smartwatches for athletes and adventurers; see features and price

Garmin has officially launched its latest Fenix 8 series of premium multisport GPS smartwatches in India, introducing cutting-edge features aimed at athletes and adventure enthusiasts. Known for its innovation in fitness wearables, Garmin’s Fenix 8 series arrives with advanced tracking capabilities, new fitness modules, and superior battery performance to enhance the fitness journeys of its users. The Fenix 8 series, which has already garnered a positive reception globally, is now available to Indian consumers, just in time for the festive season.

The new Fenix 8 series offers two display options: an ultra-bright AMOLED and a solar-charging model, catering to different user needs. The AMOLED model boasts up to 29 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, while the solar model can last up to 48 days. Both options are designed to support high-performance athletes with features like daily training readiness scores and Body Battery metrics, helping users decide whether to push harder or rest. With advanced metrics such as endurance and hill scores, as well as VO2 max and training status, the Fenix 8 offers deeper insights into overall fitness levels.

In addition to its fitness-focused features, the Fenix 8 series incorporates rugged design elements, such as leak-proof metal buttons and a new sensor guard, ensuring the device remains durable in harsh environments. Premium materials like titanium bezels and scratch-resistant sapphire lenses enhance the watch’s durability, while the inclusion of a built-in speaker and microphone allows for voice commands and phone call functionalities.

Garmin has also added new advanced strength training features and dive capabilities, making the Fenix 8 an all-round tool for fitness tracking, whether you’re hiking, diving, or lifting weights.

Speaking about the launch, Tim Spurling, General Manager of Emerging Markets at Garmin, said, “At Garmin, we recognise the needs of our consumers and have observed a substantial rise in demand for premium fitness wearables in India. The Fenix 8 Series is perfect for individuals looking to elevate their performance or maintain a healthy lifestyle. Whether you’re an experienced athlete or someone who enjoys staying active, this new series offers advanced features and extended battery life for outstanding versatility.”

Shiju Joseph, Director of AMIT GPS & Navigation, echoed this sentiment, stating, “We are excited to introduce this groundbreaking multisport smartwatch to India. The Fenix 8 Series combines Garmin’s unmatched expertise in GPS technology with a host of advanced features that are designed to elevate users’ fitness journeys.”

The Garmin Fenix 8 series is available in India, starting at ₹86,990, and can be purchased from premium retail stores and the Garmin India website. With its extensive list of features and focus on durability, the Fenix 8 series is aimed at consumers seeking high-end performance wearables that can handle diverse physical challenges.