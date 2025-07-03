Global layoffs surge in 2025 amid AI disruption: See list of major companies laying off including Microsoft and Meta

Mass layoffs continue to sweep through global industries in 2025, with technology, finance, retail, and energy giants announcing deep cuts. The reductions are being driven by a mix of cost-cutting, restructuring, and the growing impact of artificial intelligence on business models.

According to the World Economic Forum, 41% of global companies expect to reduce their workforce within five years due to AI. While AI-related roles in big data, fintech, and machine learning are set to grow, many traditional jobs are being phased out or reassigned.

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is trimming about 200 jobs to better align its resources, while Jack Dorsey’s fintech firm Block is letting go of 1,000 workers across its brands, including Square, CashApp, and Tidal.

Ally Financial is laying off around 500 employees as part of a “right-sizing” strategy, while Automattic, parent company of Tumblr and WordPress, is cutting 16% of its workforce. CEO Matt Mullenweg noted, “While our revenue continues to grow, Automattic operates in a highly competitive market, and technology is evolving at unprecedented levels.”

In aerospace, Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin is laying off 10% of staff to improve manufacturing focus, while Boeing plans to cut 400 roles from its moon rocket programme in line with NASA’s delayed Artemis missions.

Retail is feeling the pinch too. Burberry is axing 1,700 roles after slipping into a loss, and Kohl’s has reduced 10% of corporate positions amid sluggish sales. Starbucks, meanwhile, laid off 1,100 corporate staff in February.

Tech continues to face a mixed outlook. Meta is targeting “low-performers” in ongoing cuts, Intel is slashing 15% of its Foundry workforce, and Microsoft has made multiple rounds of layoffs, with another 9,100 planned in July. The latest round of job cuts appears to significantly impact staff within the Xbox division, now operating under Microsoft Gaming, although the company has not disclosed specific figures or detailed which departments will be most affected.

Salesforce and Workday have both cut over 1,000 roles, citing shifts towards AI-focused growth.

Other notable companies undertaking cuts include Disney, GrubHub, PwC, Porsche, Sonos, and UPS. Many cite operational efficiency, automation, and changing market conditions as primary reasons.

The layoff trend shows no signs of slowing as companies brace for an AI-powered future and a volatile economic landscape.