Gmail unscubscribe scam: Clicking 'unsubscribe' in emails could get put you at risk

Inboxes today are overflowing with promotional emails, feedback requests, dubious job offers, and webinar invites. For many, the “unsubscribe” button feels like the quickest way to cut through the clutter. But cybersecurity experts warn that clicking it may do more harm than good.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, what appears to be a simple act of digital housekeeping could actually open the door to scams. Fraudsters are increasingly using “unsubscribe” links to confirm whether an email address is active, turning your click into a signal that your inbox is alive and ripe for targeting.

How the Gmail Unsubscribe Scam Works

The tactic is simple: cybercriminals flood inboxes with emails that mimic legitimate promotional messages. Hidden in these messages are unsubscribe links, but instead of removing you from a mailing list, they track your activity or redirect you to phishing sites. Some may even prompt you to enter your credentials under the guise of “confirming removal,” potentially exposing your passwords.

The Wall Street Journal reports data from DNSFilter, showing that nearly 1 in every 644 unsubscribe links could lead to a malicious website.

Safer Ways to Manage Your Inbox

Use your email provider’s built-in unsubscribe feature. Gmail and Outlook offer secure “list-unsubscribe” buttons at the top of promotional emails, allowing you to opt out without leaving your inbox.

Mark suspicious emails as spam. This not only protects you but also helps improve spam filters for others.

Never click unsubscribe in messages from unknown senders. If you don’t trust the source, it's best to avoid interacting with the email altogether.

Use dedicated email privacy tools. Features like Apple’s “Hide My Email” and browser extensions for Chrome or Firefox can mask your real address and keep your identity safer online.

Regularly update your email app and security software to defend against new and evolving threats.

While it may be tempting to click unsubscribe on every unwanted message, experts say a little caution goes a long way. Think before you click, and let your email client do the heavy lifting to keep you safe.