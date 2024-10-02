God of War Ragnarok PC review: A stunning port that stumbles on perfection

Nearly two years after its initial release on PlayStation, God of War Ragnarok has finally landed on PC, bringing Kratos and Atreus's epic journey to a new audience. Developed by Sony Santa Monica, with porting duties shared with Jetpack Interactive, this PC version offers the expected enhancements, including ultrawide support, upscaling options, and improved frame rates, making it the definitive way to experience this critically acclaimed title.

Performance: A Noticeable Upgrade

The PC version of God of War Ragnarok showcases a noticeable performance boost compared to its console counterpart. On an RTX 3080Ti and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X system, the game ran consistently above 80 frames per second at 1440p resolution with the highest "Ultra" preset. DLSS further enhanced performance, pushing frame rates beyond 100 fps with minimal visual impact. AMD's FSR 3.1 and Intel XeSS are also available, providing flexibility for various PC configurations.

Impressive Performance on Steam Deck

Surprisingly, God of War Ragnarok performs admirably on Valve's Steam Deck, achieving a locked 30 fps at the "Quality" preset with FSR 3.1 and mostly Medium settings. This portable performance surpasses the base PS4 version, showcasing the port's optimisation efforts.

Technical Hiccups Hinder the Experience

While the PC port boasts enhanced performance, it's not without its flaws. Several graphical glitches were observed during testing, including incorrectly rendered UI elements and instances of forced slow movement. Occasional crashes also marred the experience, though these were mostly confined to the opening sequences and could likely be addressed in future patches.

Missed Opportunities for Enhancement

Despite the graphical upgrades and performance improvements, the PC port of God of War Ragnarok lacks more substantial enhancements like ray tracing. This omission is somewhat disappointing, considering the extended wait for the PC release.

Overall Verdict

The PC port of God of War Ragnarok is a solid offering that allows PC gamers to experience this exceptional title with enhanced visuals and performance. While minor technical issues and the absence of more advanced features like ray tracing detract from its overall polish, it remains a worthwhile experience for those who haven't played the game on PlayStation. For those who have, the PC version offers a visually enhanced and smoother experience, but it may not warrant a replay unless you're seeking the ultimate performance and visual fidelity.