Google appeals Epic v. Google court ruling, citing privacy risks and impact on developer competition

Google has officially filed an appeal against the recent court ruling in the high-profile case Epic v. Google, challenging the decision that mandates significant changes to Google Play’s operations on Thursday. The ruling by Judge James Donato would require Google to allow third-party app stores on Google Play and eliminate the requirement for apps to use Google’s own billing system - measures intended to promote competition and reduce Google’s control over the app marketplace.

Google’s Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, Lee-Anne Mulholland, voiced the company’s objections in a blog post earlier this week, stating, “These changes would put consumers’ privacy and security at risk, make it harder for developers to promote their apps, and reduce competition on devices.” Mulholland expressed concerns that, while the decision may satisfy Epic Games, it could lead to unintended consequences that ultimately harm users, developers, and device manufacturers in the U.S.

Judge Donato’s ruling sets a deadline of November 1, 2024, for Google to implement these changes, with the requirements to remain in place until November 2027. In the meantime, the decision is already making waves across the tech industry. Epic Games has announced plans to launch its Epic Games Store on Google Play in the U.S. in 2025, capitalising on the court’s mandate.

Similarly, Microsoft has revealed that it will enable users to purchase and play games directly through its Xbox app on Android as early as next month.

The case, which revolves around antitrust concerns and the power dynamics within app distribution on the Android platform, could reshape how app stores operate on Android devices. Google’s appeal reflects its concerns over user security and competitive practices, while Epic Games and other companies see the ruling as an opportunity to expand their presence on Android.