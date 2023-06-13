Google CEO Sundar Pichai claims ex-Googlers created 2,000 startups; reacts to employees joining OpenAI

Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently addressed concerns regarding Google researchers leaving the company to either establish their own startups or join competitors like OpenAI. In an interaction with Bloomberg, Pichai revealed that former Googlers have created a staggering 2,000 startups, a fact he views positively.

When asked about Google researchers leaving to start rivals or joining companies like OpenAI, Pichai even gave the fact a positive twist. He said that some of these startups eventually become cloud customers for Google, and others even return to the company. Pichai believes this trend is healthy for the tech ecosystem. Google conducted mass layoffs in January this year removing around 12,000 employees. The layoffs impacted multiple Google offices, across geographies.

Pichai said, "Googlers have left to create over 2,000 startups, last I counted, and I think that’s great. Some of them are cloud customers down the line for us. Some of them come back. I think it’s healthy."

The Google CEO has also revealed the company strategy around its chatbot Bard.

When asked about Google's Bard chatbot and its position in relation to the competition, Pichai acknowledged that there are areas where Google excels and others where they are lagging behind. He characterized the current stage as an early time in the development of chatbot technology.

In terms of competition, Pichai acknowledged the competitive nature of the industry but expressed confidence in Google's long-standing focus on AI. He stated that Google has been an AI native for a considerable time, positioning the company well for the current era. Pichai compared the present situation to the transition to mobile, expressing a belief that Google is better prepared for the challenges brought by AI.

Pichai said, "It’s a competitive moment, but I’ve built the company to be AI native for a long time. I feel better positioned for this than we were for the shift to mobile."

