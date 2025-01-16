Google CEO Sundar Pichai joins star-studded bid for London-based cricket team: Report

In a bold move linking the worlds of tech and cricket, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has reportedly joined a consortium of Silicon Valley executives bidding for a London-based cricket team in The Hundred, England’s fast-paced cricket tournament. According to a Bloomberg report, the group is offering over £80 million ($97 million) for either the Oval Invincibles or the London Spirit.

The consortium is spearheaded by Nikesh Arora, CEO of Palo Alto Networks, and Satyan Gajwani, vice chairman of India’s Times Internet Ltd. Joining Pichai in the lineup are Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Adobe chief Shantanu Narayen, and Silver Lake Management co-CEO Egon Durban. The high-profile bidders are banking on The Hundred’s growing appeal to younger fans and families to generate new revenue streams in cricket’s birthplace.

The London Spirit, which plays at Lord’s, often referred to as the “home of cricket,” has attracted significant attention due to its iconic venue and established fan base. Meanwhile, the Oval Invincibles, based at The Oval, also boast a strong position in the league.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is looking to sell a 49% stake in its eight teams in The Hundred, with an option for full ownership. Managed by investment bank Raine Group, the auction has drawn international bidders, spurred by the league’s success since its launch in 2021.

“The Hundred offers a unique and fast-paced format that’s appealing to a wider demographic, including families and younger audiences,” one source familiar with the bid said.

Sundar Pichai’s involvement highlights his passion for cricket, a sport he grew up with in India. The bid is the latest in a series of efforts by Indian-origin tech leaders to expand cricket’s global reach. Nadella and Narayen have previously invested in Major League Cricket (MLC) in the US, signalling the potential for cricket to gain a stronger foothold in non-traditional markets.

The Hundred, with its shorter 100-ball format, aims to rejuvenate cricket in England and Wales. Over 2 million spectators have attended matches across eight venues since its inception. The league generates around £60 million annually for the ECB through broadcast deals, ticket sales, and sponsorships, according to official data.

The final decision on the London-based teams is expected soon, with the ECB poised to secure investment to further develop cricket’s domestic appeal. With high-profile names like Pichai and Nadella stepping in, the sport is poised to gain renewed attention and funding, potentially reshaping its future in England and beyond.