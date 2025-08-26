Google Chrome users need to update now! Indian government issues security warning

There’s a new high-severity security issue in Chrome, and both Google and the Indian government are sounding the alarm. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has flagged the flaw, warning that millions of users could be at risk.

The problem lies in Chrome’s V8 engine, where an Out of bounds write vulnerability could let attackers remotely exploit your system. All it takes is a specially crafted request from a hacker, and your browser could be compromised. It is affecting both personal and business users alike.

Who’s at risk?

If you’re running:

Google Chrome versions earlier than 139.0.7258.138/.139 on Windows and macOS

Google Chrome versions earlier than 139.0.7258.138 on Linux

Your browser is vulnerable. For example, if you’re still on 137 for Windows/macOS or .138 for Linux, you’re in danger.

What you need to do right now

Don’t wait. Update Chrome immediately:

Open Chrome.

Click the three-dot menu → Settings → About Chrome.

If an update is available, install it and restart your browser.

Google has already rolled out a fix, but it’s useless unless you update. Stay safe and make sure your Chrome is on the latest version before you get caught off guard.