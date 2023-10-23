Google collaborates with Axis My India to create multilingual super-app 'a'

Google Cloud has partnered with Axis My India to build a multilingual super-app ‘a’ that will provide users with a wide range of services in multiple languages. The app is expected to be launched in early 2024 and will be available on both Android and iOS devices.

The super-app will be powered by Google Cloud's AI and machine learning capabilities. This will allow the app to learn from user behavior and provide more personalized recommendations.

The multilingual super app 'a' will deliver information on government social assistance schemes, fundamental day-to-day utilities, career chances, and healthcare advantages on mobile smartphones.

Thank you Shri. @AshwiniVaishnaw ji for announcing the 'a' app. We will continue to work towards our purpose of 'Transforming a Billion Lives’ by empowering citizens with authentic information and solutions based on their needs and aspirations.@PradeepGuptaAMI @GoogleIndia https://t.co/pHx5WDTPfI — Axis My India (@AxisMyIndia) October 21, 2023

“Axis My India will scale the reach of ‘a’ with the power of Google Cloud’s infrastructure so that it can reach every Indian regardless of whether they live in rural or urban areas. Gen AI from Google Cloud will also enable Axis My India to not only match user queries with the most relevant and personalized government information in real time, and in the language they speak, but it will also get smarter over time as it tracks touchpoints from initial query to the delivery of the final benefit to the citizen,” Google said in its blog.

“By leveraging Google technologies, we aim to create an inclusive platform that truly empowers citizens with authentic information and solutions based on their needs,” said Pradeep Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, Axis My India.

The impact of years of digitalization is now clearly seen, with its reach reaching even the most remote corners of rural areas.

"Axis My India’s extensive reach and expertise affords us an unprecedented opportunity to bring information equity between rural and urban India through our platform. This free of cost app will act like a ‘Guide to every Citizen’," he added.

Google also announced an expansion of its cooperation with ONDC, with the company also assisting Farmer Produce Organisations (FPOs) in selling their produce online. It has collaborated with agritech platform SignCatch to create a B2B marketplace for ONDC. Furthermore, by leveraging GenAI and its linguistic skills, Google will assist FPOs in creating online catalogues and reaching out to other retailers around the country.

"With Google's GenAI and cutting-edge tools, we are poised to provide a boost to India's farmers, enabling them to seamlessly navigate the digital commerce landscape, enhancing their visibility, and accelerating their path to success. Together, ONDC and Google Cloud stand proudly at the forefront of this transformative journey," T Koshy, MD & CEO at ONDC.

