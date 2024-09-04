Google confirms three years of Wear OS updates for Pixel Watch 3

Google has confirmed that its recently launched Pixel Watch 3 will receive guaranteed software updates for three years, until October 2027. This update cycle includes security updates, feature drops, and other software enhancements. While this is in line with the support provided for previous Pixel Watch models, it lags behind Samsung's commitment of four years of updates for its Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra series.

Update Cycle for Older Pixel Watches

Pixel Watch 2 (2023): Updates until October 2026

Pixel Watch (2022): Updates until October 2025

Comparison with Pixel Phones and Samsung Watches:

Google's Pixel smartphones benefit from a more generous seven-year update cycle, including OS and security updates. Samsung, on the other hand, currently offers four years of software updates for its flagship Galaxy Watch models.

Pixel Watch 3 Price and Specifications

The Pixel Watch 3 was launched in India on August 13 alongside the Pixel 9 series at a starting price of Rs 39,900 for the 41mm Wi-Fi model and Rs 43,900 for the 45mm Wi-Fi model. Key features include:

Actua display with 2,000 nits peak brightness and 320 ppi pixel density

3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Qualcomm SW5100 processor with Cortex M33 co-processor

IP68 water and dust resistance

Up to 24 hours of battery life with always-on display enabled

The Pixel Watch 3 is currently available for pre-order in India through Flipkart and select retail stores.