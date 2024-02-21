scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Google engineer's day in life: Employee offers tour of new Google office in Pune

Feedback

Google engineer's day in life: Employee offers tour of new Google office in Pune

Google opens a new office in Pune’s Koregaon Park Annexe, focusing on cloud infrastructure. The office, with its quirky decor and extensive facilities, goes viral after a tour by a software engineer.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel

Google has a new office in Pune's Koregaon Park Annex. A software engineer Riddhi Dutta provided a glimpse of the office on Instagram, revealing a well-equipped cafe, a gaming zone, a recreation room, and aesthetically pleasing interiors. Google offices are popular for the various kinds of perks offered by the company.

In the video we can see cooked food as well as packaged food offered to employees. They are also provided with places to unwind such as a game zone where they can play table-tennis, carrom, and similar activities. There's also a provision for massage chairs in the office, that could go a long way for de-stressing employees. 

The office focuses on developing advanced enterprise cloud technologies, offering real-time technical advice and providing product and implementation expertise, in collaboration with global engineering teams. The office is designed to accommodate over 1,300 employees.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Riddhi Dutta (@code.blooded.voyager)

This new establishment increases Google's office count in India to five, with the country headquarters located in Hyderabad. Anil Bhansali, VP of Cloud Engineering, India, Google Cloud, during the announcement of the new facility stated that these teams will contribute to the development of advanced enterprise cloud technologies, provide real-time technical advice, and deliver the product and implementation expertise required by customers in their digital transformation journey.

Also read: Google paid an employee 300% hike to stop him from joining AI startup headed by IIT-Madras alumni

Also read: First look at Android 15: Google strengthens ties with Samsung

 

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Feb 21, 2024, 10:35 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement