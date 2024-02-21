Google engineer's day in life: Employee offers tour of new Google office in Pune

Google has a new office in Pune's Koregaon Park Annex. A software engineer Riddhi Dutta provided a glimpse of the office on Instagram, revealing a well-equipped cafe, a gaming zone, a recreation room, and aesthetically pleasing interiors. Google offices are popular for the various kinds of perks offered by the company.

In the video we can see cooked food as well as packaged food offered to employees. They are also provided with places to unwind such as a game zone where they can play table-tennis, carrom, and similar activities. There's also a provision for massage chairs in the office, that could go a long way for de-stressing employees.

The office focuses on developing advanced enterprise cloud technologies, offering real-time technical advice and providing product and implementation expertise, in collaboration with global engineering teams. The office is designed to accommodate over 1,300 employees.

This new establishment increases Google's office count in India to five, with the country headquarters located in Hyderabad. Anil Bhansali, VP of Cloud Engineering, India, Google Cloud, during the announcement of the new facility stated that these teams will contribute to the development of advanced enterprise cloud technologies, provide real-time technical advice, and deliver the product and implementation expertise required by customers in their digital transformation journey.

