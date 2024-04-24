Google ex-recruiter reveals 3 red flags on resumes that you should know about during job search

Google ex-recruiter and current CEO of FairCamp, a salary data company, Nolan Church, has revealed the three phrases that job applicants need to avoid while creating their resumes. Since the HR recruiters have multiple resumes for various vacancies, even one red flag increases the possibility of rejection.

Church revealed that applicants must avoid writing a list of tasks that they perform on a day-to-day basis at their jobs, like scheduling a meeting with the boss. He told CNBC, “The one I see all the time that just blows my mind is ‘coordinated meetings with X’”. According to him, the recruiter doesn’t care about these tasks as they do not give a concrete sense of what you accomplished and how you aided the company moving forward.

He added, “There’s literally no business impact for coordinating meetings. Instead, you should mention, tasks that actually helped the business grow like booking new clients or exceeding sales goals, and use specific numbers to illustrate it.

Another mistake that is considered a red flag in a resume is using a lot of keywords in the job description. While it is important to use some, when it gets too much it is not considered good. As per Church, people tend to "have this word salad based off of what the [job description] says”. He explained, “Create a rule for yourself when you’re writing the bullets under your job titles: ‘You’re not allowed to use more than one keyword in a sentence’.

Lastly, applicants need to avoid more than 25 words in one sentence on resumes. He stated, “All of these sentences should be less than 25 words maximum. Probably even shorter than that. Because the goal of a resume is for me to very quickly understand what you’ve done.”

He added, “Time is the enemy in life and is the enemy in business. The faster that we can move, the faster that we can solve problems.”

Simon Taylor, a former Disney recruiter, had previously revealed in a CNBC report that the recruiters have around “three to five seconds” dedicated to your resume. Hence, you need to write concise phrases with a sufficient amount of information.

