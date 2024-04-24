Apple ecosystem leads job creation as India emerges into a global mobile manufacturing hub: Ashwini Vaishnaw

India has achieved a significant milestone in the realm of mobile manufacturing, ranking as the world's second-largest nation in this sector. Union Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced this development on Tuesday, highlighting the pivotal role of the Apple ecosystem in driving employment within the industry.

Over the past decade, mobile manufacturing has emerged as a key contributor to job creation, aligning with the government's vision to position India as a global manufacturing powerhouse. Minister Vaishnaw underscored the employment potential within the Apple ecosystem, revealing that it has provided jobs to over 1.5 lakh individuals, with promising growth trajectories ahead.

"In the ecosystem of Apple alone, more than 1.5 lakh people have got employment and there is good amount of growth. In the future, you will see even more exponential growth because people have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to make India a global manufacturing hub," Vaishnaw stated during an interaction with IANS.

The surge in employment opportunities is further evidenced by the imminent hiring spree expected in iPhone factories across the country. Over the peak period from June to September, these factories are projected to employ more than 10,000 individuals directly, providing a significant boost to the local workforce.

Apple's commitment to India's manufacturing landscape is evident in its intensified investment efforts. Reports indicate that the tech giant is in advanced discussions with Tata Group's Titan Company and Murugappa Group to facilitate the assembly of sub-components for phone camera modules. Furthermore, Tata Group's acquisition of Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Wistron's India operations for $125 million last year underscores the burgeoning partnerships in the sector. The conglomerate is also reportedly eyeing the acquisition of Pegatron's iPhone manufacturing facility near Chennai, signalling a concerted effort to bolster domestic production.

With a target to manufacture over 50 million iPhones annually in India, Apple is strategically diversifying its production footprint away from China. This shift aligns with broader trends, as India's mobile phone production growth over the past decade is hailed as an unparalleled success story in the manufacturing sector.

The fiscal year 2024 witnessed iPhone production exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore, with 70 per cent of the output earmarked for exports. This remarkable feat underscores the sector's robust performance, with the total market value of iPhones produced in India estimated at Rs 1.6 lakh crore.