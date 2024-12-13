Google extends OS support to five years for select Pixel devices; see list

Google has expanded its software support for several Pixel devices, extending the operating system (OS) updates from three to five years, aligning with the existing five-year security update policy. The extended support includes devices from the Pixel 6 and 7 series as well as the Pixel Fold, marking a significant shift in Google’s commitment to long-term device usability.

Devices Eligible for Five Years of OS Updates

The following devices are included in Google’s expanded update policy:

• Pixel Fold

• Pixel 7a

• Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

• Pixel 6a

• Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

This means that Pixel 6 devices will now receive Android 16 and Android 17, while the Pixel 7 series and Pixel Fold are set to receive Android 18 by 2027.

However, Google’s Pixel Tablet is excluded from this list. A support page confirms that it will continue with the original plan of three years of OS updates and five years of security updates.

Google was an early leader in offering extended Android updates, setting a precedent that other major manufacturers like Samsung and OnePlus now follow. With this change, Google is ensuring that its devices remain competitive and relevant for longer.

Notably, older Pixel devices from the Pixel 1 through Pixel 5 series will no longer receive OS or security updates. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 families remain under the enhanced seven-year update policy, offering some of the longest support durations in the Android ecosystem.