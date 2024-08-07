Google Home embraces Gemini AI: Smarter cameras, intuitive automations, more conversational assistant

Google is infusing its Google Home platform with the power of its advanced Gemini AI model, promising a smarter, more intuitive, and conversational smart home experience. The company unveiled these upcoming features alongside the launch of its new Google TV Streamer.

Nest Cameras Get a Gemini Boost

Gemini's AI capabilities will significantly enhance Nest cameras, enabling them to understand the visual and auditory information they capture with far greater depth.

"Gemini will be used to analyse your Nest’s camera feed and, “over time” (whatever that means), it will go from “understanding” a narrow set of specific things like motion, people, and packages, to being able to “more broadly understand what it sees and hears, and then surface what’s most important," Google explained.

Instead of just recognising the presence of an animal, for example, Nest cameras will be able to identify specific actions, like a dog digging in the garden. These detailed descriptions will make camera clips in the Google Home app "far more useful," according to Google.

Advanced Camera Activity Search

Users will also be able to search through their camera history using natural language queries.

"You will also be able to use the new camera activity search to find exactly what you want," Google stated. "The example given is “did the kids leave their bikes in the driveway?” but of course this can in theory apply to anything."

"This will be a monumental shift for Nest cameras and will transform how you get help in your home," the company highlighted.

Simplified Smart Home Automations

Creating and managing smart home automations will become significantly easier with Gemini's help. A new "Help me create" feature in the Google Home app will allow users to describe desired actions in plain language, and Gemini will handle the setup.

"A new Help me create feature in the Google Home app will let you describe what you want in plain language, and then Gemini will set that up for you. You can say things like 'lock the doors and turn off all the lights at bedtime' and automation for that will be seamlessly created," Google explained.

Enhanced Google Assistant

Later this year, Nest speakers and displays will receive an upgraded Google Assistant, powered by Gemini's generative capabilities. The new Assistant will be more conversational, understanding natural language better and enabling more complex back-and-forth interactions.

"Later this year” you can also expect an improved Google Assistant on your Nest speakers and displays, with new voices," the company announced. "It will be 'more natural and helpful for everyone in your home'. It will 'better understand you', allowing you to chat more naturally and easily go back and forth and ask follow-up questions. This new Assistant will tap into Gemini’s generative capabilities to help even more."

Limited Rollout

These exciting new features will initially be available to a limited number of Nest Aware subscribers enrolled in Google's Public Preview program later this year. A wider rollout is expected in the future. Availability and pricing in the Indian market aren't available yet.