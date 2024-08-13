Google launches Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL in India starting at Rs 1.10 lakh; check all details

Google has officially launched its latest flagship smartphones, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. These new devices bring significant upgrades, focusing on performance, camera technology, and user experience, aimed at solidifying Google's position in the competitive smartphone market.

Both the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are equipped with Google's new Tensor G4 chip. This latest iteration of Google's custom silicon promises improved performance, enhanced AI capabilities, and better energy efficiency compared to its predecessor. The Tensor G4 is designed to handle complex machine-learning tasks directly on the device, enabling features like real-time language translation, advanced photo processing, and more.

A key highlight of these new models is the significant memory boost. Both phones come with 16GB of RAM, a notable upgrade that allows for smoother multitasking and improved performance in demanding apps and games. Users can choose from multiple storage options, starting at 256GB, with higher capacities available for those who need extra space.

Display and Design

The Pixel 9 Pro sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, while the larger Pixel 9 Pro XL features a 7-inch display, both with a 120Hz refresh rate for a smoother scrolling experience. The screens offer vibrant colours, sharp details, and high brightness levels, making them ideal for everything from streaming content to gaming.

Design-wise, Google has opted for a more refined and polished look this year, with slimmer bezels and a more streamlined camera housing. Both devices are available in a range of new colours, catering to different aesthetic preferences.

Camera

Google continues to push the boundaries of smartphone photography with the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. Both models feature a triple-camera system with upgraded sensors and enhanced computational photography capabilities. The main camera is a 50MP sensor, accompanied by an ultra-wide and telephoto lens. The new Tensor G4 chip further enhances photography with real-time processing, allowing for better low-light performance, faster autofocus, and more accurate colour reproduction.

Additionally, the phones introduce new software features, including an updated version of Magic Eraser, which makes removing unwanted objects from photos easier than ever. There’s also a new AI-driven mode called “Pro Studio” for more professional-grade editing directly on the device.

Battery and Charging

Battery life has also seen improvements, with both models featuring larger batteries compared to the previous generation. Google claims the Pixel 9 Pro can last up to 36 hours on a single charge, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL pushes that to 40 hours. Fast charging is supported, with both models capable of reaching 50 per cent charge in just 30 minutes. Wireless charging and reverse wireless charging are also available.

Pricing and Availability

The Pixel 9 Pro is priced at ₹1,09,999 and the Pixel 9 Pro XL starts at ₹1,24,999. They're available in Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel and Rose Quartz. Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL pre-orders start tomorrow via Flipkart and retail partners. It will be available on shelves starting August 22nd, with other devices becoming available later in the year.

The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are set to compete directly with other flagship models, including the upcoming iPhone 16 series coming in September.

