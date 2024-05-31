Google News down for users in India

Google Search's News section and the Google News section are down for users in India. According to Downdetector, this outage is being faced by several users in India and other countries as well. It was an issue on mobiles phones and desktops at the time of writing this article.
When you Google Search for a topic and go to the News section, you see a prompt that says, "Your search - google [topic] - did not match any news results."
Several users have even reported this issue on X.
Trying to find news stories about Google News being down. pic.twitter.com/Cp3yYoLMgX— Jonathan Keane (@J_K9) May 31, 2024
never thought I’d say this but is GOOGLE down for anyone else?? it’s making it impossible or for me to search news— Simone Hanna (@simonelhanna) May 31, 2024
Google News not working!!! Google News server down I guess!!#news #google #googlenews #server #down pic.twitter.com/TMtHlKsuMf— Ajesh Nair (@AjeshNair101) May 31, 2024
Is Google News down? pic.twitter.com/SGwwW6hE3c— Tony Muchiri (@TonyMuchiri4) May 31, 2024
When Google News is down, I get to say, "No news is good news" pic.twitter.com/k9j75gE1rs— Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) May 31, 2024
#GoogleNews is down for so long.. What is happening @Google @GoogleIndia pic.twitter.com/mtsbi5ByFw— Arpit Panchani (@ArpitPanchani) May 31, 2024
My Google news is down now here in Vietnam— Thinh Xuan (@rainbowcat23145) May 31, 2024
Google News is down :(— Curtis (@CurtisEyiogbe) May 31, 2024
There goes my morning routine. Coffee doesn't taste the same without it.
Also Read:
How is WhatsApp’s tipline helping combat deepfakes in India during Lok Sabha Elections 2024
This AI company grew 4X in a year, surpassing even world's major stock exchanges
What to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar and more this week: Panchayat, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar and more
For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today