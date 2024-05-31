Google News down for users in India

Google Search's News section and the Google News section are down for users in India. According to Downdetector, this outage is being faced by several users in India and other countries as well. It was an issue on mobiles phones and desktops at the time of writing this article.

When you Google Search for a topic and go to the News section, you see a prompt that says, "Your search - google [topic] - did not match any news results."

Several users have even reported this issue on X.

Trying to find news stories about Google News being down. pic.twitter.com/Cp3yYoLMgX — Jonathan Keane (@J_K9) May 31, 2024

never thought I’d say this but is GOOGLE down for anyone else?? it’s making it impossible or for me to search news — Simone Hanna (@simonelhanna) May 31, 2024

When Google News is down, I get to say, "No news is good news" pic.twitter.com/k9j75gE1rs — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) May 31, 2024

My Google news is down now here in Vietnam — Thinh Xuan (@rainbowcat23145) May 31, 2024

Google News is down :(



There goes my morning routine. Coffee doesn't taste the same without it. — Curtis (@CurtisEyiogbe) May 31, 2024

