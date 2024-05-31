scorecardresearch
Google News down for users in India

Google News down for users in India

Google Search's News section is not working for several users on desktop or mobile phones

Google Search's News section is down in India

Google Search's News section and the Google News section are down for users in India. According to Downdetector, this outage is being faced by several users in India and other countries as well. It was an issue on mobiles phones and desktops at the time of writing this article.

When you Google Search for a topic and go to the News section, you see a prompt that says, "Your search - google [topic] - did not match any news results."

Several users have even reported this issue on X.

Published on: May 31, 2024, 7:02 PM IST
