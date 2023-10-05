Google Pixel 8 is ‘AI in your hands’: Top 5 AI features on Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro that are like ‘magic’

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have been launched in India. The new devices have a lot of hardware upgrades, but Google never planned to beat its competition with hardware, especially when it has AI in its corner. The Pixel 8 launch was about AI as much as the new devices. There were some AI features that were right to be associated with the word ‘magic’.

Many of the Pixel features are often left buried in menus but this time there are a few useful tricks that are beyond just conversation starters. Here’s a look at the top 5 AI features we’re excited to try out in the new Pixel series:

1. Pixel Call Screen

This new Call Screen feature is an ideal companion for times when spam calls are on the rise. It essentially is your first line of defense against spam callers. You can use Call Screen to find out who’s calling and why before you pick up a call. During the demo, Google showed how these calls are screened. For instance, if a caller claims that “you are lucky and have been selected for a once-in-a-lifetime lottery”, the call screen will detect the scam and disconnect the phone. However, if there’s a delivery agent with your package on your door, the call screen assistant will detect that and offer pre-set choices to the owner of the device. You can just select the “leave the package by the door” option and the assistant will communicate that to the delivery agent.

The new Call Screen feature uses Google Assistant and it will still incur carrier call minutes. Unfortunately, the feature is not yet supported in India but Google will hopefully expand the list of eligible countries soon.

2. Best Take and Magic Editor

Taking group pictures is no easy feat. Google Pixel devices will come with a Best Take feature which will make it easy. Essentially, when you click multiple images to get the best shot, Google will let you pick and choose the best face to go along with the best shot. For instance, if one person has their eyes closed in the best shot, you can just pick another image where the eyes of that person are open. It will stitch the image seamlessly.

Magic Editor was showcased at the Google I/O and now it is coming to Google Pixel devices. You can just move around a subject within an image and even change the weather behind you, according to your liking using the Magic Editor.

3. Zoom Enhance

Optical zoom has been the theme of flagship smartphones this year. However, Google has introduced a new feature that may downplay it considerably. Zoom Enhance will let you use AI to make an existing zoomed-in image much sharper, likening the quality to a shot taken from an optical zoom lens. However, the refinement of these edits is yet to be seen.

4. Video Boost and Audio Magic Eraser

Video is one aspect where Android devices have been struggling to compete with Apple iPhones. Google is taking a very unique approach to compete with the help of Video Boost. When a video is shot using Video Boost, Pixel will create a single file that will be stored locally in your device and cloud. The other file will be uploaded to Google’s servers where it will be processed for better low-light visibility and overall colour. The processing requires a few hours to complete and Google will notify the user once it is done.

Audio Magic Eraser is also something that can be very helpful in noisy environments. It lets you reduce or even completely eliminate any background noise from a video in your Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro. It will also work with videos shot on other devices.

5. Google Assistant with Bard

Google Bard will be integrated with the Google Assistant on Pixel devices. The Google Assistant will use Generative AI to provide customised and more intuitive responses. Google demoed the feature at the Made by Google event. Say you want to post a picture of your dog on social media, you can ask the Assistant to help you with a caption and even relevant hashtags that will go with the image. The feature is still being tested but it is expected to first appear on the new Pixel devices.

