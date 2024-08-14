Google Pixel 9 alternatives: Samsung Galaxy S24, OnePlus 12, Apple iPhone 15 and more

Google Pixel 9 was launched in India today at a starting price of Rs 74,999. The highlights of the smartphone include Google's Tensor G2 chip for smooth performance, a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,700 nits of peak brightness. It comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP wide lens and a 48MP ultrawide lens. It houses a 4,700mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

Related Articles

The Pixel 9 comes with 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 14 and promises 7 years of Android OS and security updates.

In case you are looking to buy it now, here is a list of top rivals or alternatives of Pixel 9 that you can consider instead.

Google Pixel 9 alternatives

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G

Available at Rs 64,999, the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G comes with a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The triple camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor, a 10MP telephoto lens for 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. Packed with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options, it runs on Android 13. The device houses a 3900mAh battery with fast charging support.

OnePlus 12 5G

OnePlus 12 5G is currently available at a starting price of Rs 59,999 in India. It comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a 120Hz ProXDR display, and a Hasselblad-tuned camera system. It is equipped with a 5,400mAh battery that supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. The smartphone offers up to 16GB RAM, and the latest OxygenOS based on Android.

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G

Available at Rs 67,999, the Samsung Galaxy S24 5G comes with a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 2,600 nits. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, it comes with 8GB RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256GB. Its rear camera setup includes a 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephoto lenses, while the front has a 12MP camera. The smartphone has a 4,000mAh battery, supporting 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Apple iPhone 15

Apple iPhone 15 boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, powered by the A16 Bionic chip. Its dual camera system features a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide lens. It comes with an improved battery life, Dynamic Island, and potential USB-C charging. Available in multiple storage options and vibrant colours, it runs on iOS 17. It is selling at a starting price of Rs 71,290 on Amazon.