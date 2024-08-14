Key AI features announced by Google: From smart screenshots to reimagined photos

Google has officially unveiled its highly anticipated Pixel 9 lineup, and the buzzword on everyone's lips is AI. The company has doubled down on its commitment to artificial intelligence, integrating a suite of groundbreaking features powered by its cutting-edge AI models, including Gemini and its most advanced iteration, Gemini Advanced. While the new phones boast impressive hardware upgrades, with increased RAM to handle the demands of on-device AI processing (12GB for the Pixel 9 and a whopping 16GB for the Pro models), it's the software enhancements that are truly stealing the show. Let's delve into the exciting AI-powered capabilities that are set to redefine the smartphone experience with the Pixel 9.

Remembering the Important Stuff with AI-Powered Pixel Screenshots

Taking inspiration from Microsoft's Recall feature, Google introduces "Pixel Screenshots," a revolutionary approach to capturing and recalling information. Users can now take a screenshot of anything they want to remember – be it an event invitation, a recipe, or a crucial piece of information – and then effortlessly search for it later using conversational language. This feature, exclusive to Pixel devices, leverages AI to understand the context of the screenshot and allows users to retrieve the information they need without having to scroll through endless galleries.

Gemini: Your Intelligent Screen Companion

Taking a page from Apple's playbook, Google has equipped Gemini with the ability to understand and respond to the content displayed on your screen. Simply summon Gemini and tap "Ask about this screen" or "Ask about this video" to initiate a contextual conversation. Imagine watching a travel vlog on YouTube and instantly asking Gemini to add the featured restaurants to your Google Maps – the possibilities are endless.

A Faster, Smarter, and More Versatile Gemini Assistant

Google is ushering in a new era of voice assistance with Gemini, powered by enhanced models like Gemini 1.5 Flash. This translates to faster response times, improved accuracy, and a more natural conversational flow. Furthermore, Gemini is expanding its capabilities with new extensions that allow it to seamlessly interact with other Google apps like Keep, Tasks, Utilities, and Google Calendar.

Engage in Natural Conversations with Gemini Live

Pixel 9 users will be able to engage in free-flowing, natural conversations with Gemini Live, a feature reminiscent of ChatGPT's voice chat functionality. Interrupt mid-sentence, pause, and resume conversations seamlessly – Gemini Live adapts to your conversational style. This feature is exclusive to Gemini Advanced subscribers and even works when your screen is locked. Owners of the new Pixel Buds Pro 2 can also tap into Gemini Live through their headphones with a simple tap-and-hold gesture.

Reimagine Your Photos with Magic Editor

Google's new Magic Editor takes photo editing to a whole new level. By simply typing in what you want to see, you can transform your photos in remarkable ways. Select specific areas of an image or use text prompts to add or remove elements, change the background, and even create entirely new scenes. Imagine replacing a dull sky with a breathtaking sunset or adding a whimsical hot air balloon to the background – the creative possibilities are limitless.

Effortless Group Photos with "Add Me"

Say goodbye to awkward selfie angles and the hassle of asking strangers to take your group photos. The Pixel 9 camera's "Add Me" feature utilises AR technology to seamlessly stitch together multiple images, allowing everyone to be included in the shot. Simply take a picture of your friends, hand the phone off, and step into the designated spot marked by an AR overlay. The camera will then intelligently combine the images to create a perfect group photo.

Unleash Your Creativity with Pixel Studio

Google's new Pixel Studio app empowers users to create stunning illustrations using text prompts. Powered by an on-device diffusion model and Google's Imagen 3 cloud-based model, this feature allows you to bring your artistic visions to life with ease.

Share Specific Details with Circle to Search

Google is enhancing its Circle to Search feature with AI-powered sharing capabilities. Now, you can circle specific portions of an image or screen and instantly share them via text, eliminating the need for cumbersome cropping and editing.

AI-Powered Weather Summaries and Call Notes

The Pixel 9 introduces a redesigned Pixel Weather app that leverages Gemini Nano to provide concise and informative weather summaries. Users can also customise the app's layout to prioritise the information that matters most to them. Furthermore, the new Call Notes feature uses AI to generate summaries of phone calls after you hang up, ensuring you never miss important details again.