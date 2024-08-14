Sunita Williams' fate to be decided today? NASA to provide an update on Boeing Starliner mission

NASA is set to provide a critical update on the Boeing Starliner mission today, which will determine the next steps for astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have been on the International Space Station (ISS) since June 6. The agency will host a media teleconference at 1 p.m. EDT (10:30 p.m. IST) to discuss the ongoing challenges with the Starliner spacecraft and the possible strategies for safely returning the astronauts to Earth.

The Boeing Crew Flight Test (CFT), which launched on June 5, was Boeing’s first attempt to use its new Starliner capsule to carry astronauts. The mission was part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, which aims to expand access to low Earth orbit through partnerships with private industry. Despite a successful launch aboard a ULA Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral, the mission quickly encountered issues.

After docking with the ISS, the Starliner spacecraft began experiencing significant technical problems, including thruster anomalies and helium leaks. These issues have prevented the spacecraft from returning the astronauts to Earth as originally planned.

NASA’s next steps

NASA's mission managers are currently evaluating the Starliner's readiness, with a decision expected today. Steve Stich, manager of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program had mentioned that while the primary goal is to bring Williams and Wilmore back on Starliner, the agency is also preparing alternative options.

One of these alternatives involves using SpaceX’s upcoming Crew 9 mission, now scheduled for September 25, 2024, after a delay from its original mid-August date. This mission could potentially bring Williams and Wilmore back to Earth in early 2025. The plan would involve modifying the Crew 9 Dragon spacecraft to accommodate the two astronauts alongside the Crew 9 team, extending their stay on the ISS until February 2025.

Technical challenges and considerations

The focus, however, remains on resolving the Starliner's technical difficulties to enable a safe return using the original spacecraft. A major hurdle involves reconfiguring the Starliner's software to address the anomalies. NASA is even considering an uncrewed undocking of the Starliner capsule to facilitate necessary adjustments and repairs, potentially involving a transfer of the astronauts to a Dragon spacecraft during this process.

The Starliner mission, which was supposed to be a significant milestone for Boeing, has instead turned into a complex and prolonged operation. Today’s update from NASA could offer more clarity on the path forward.

How to follow the update

The media teleconference will be streamed live on NASA’s website. The outcome of this briefing could shape the future of the mission and the safe return of Williams and Wilmore.