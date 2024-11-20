Google Play unveils Best Apps and Games of 2024 in India: See winners

Google Play has announced its much-anticipated Best of 2024 awards in India, showcasing the most innovative and engaging apps and games of the year. The awards celebrate Indian developers’ growing influence, with five of the seven Best Apps winners being homegrown creations. The winners highlight India’s rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and its thriving gaming ecosystem, which now ranks as the world’s second-largest mobile gaming market.

AI-powered applications dominated the list this year, with Alle - Your AI Fashion Stylist bagging the coveted Best App of 2024 and the Best for Fun title. Developed by Hey Alle, the app uses generative AI to provide personalised fashion recommendations based on body type, facial features, and occasion.

Other standout apps include:

• Headlyne (Best for Personal Growth): An AI-driven app delivering personalised news tailored to user preferences.

• Fold: Expense Tracker (Best Everyday Essential): Simplifying financial management for everyday users.

• Sony LIV: Sports & Entertainment (Best for Large Screens): Offering an immersive viewing experience on tablets and other larger devices.

AI integration has also boosted app innovation in India, with the country leading global downloads of AI-based apps, accounting for 21% of the worldwide market this year as per Sensor Tower.

The Indian gaming scene continued to soar in 2024, adding 23 million new gamers and reaching 590 million players in total as per Lumikai's data. This momentum was reflected in the Best of 2024 games, where Squad Busters was named Best Game of the Year, celebrated for its fast-paced multiplayer action.

Indian-developed game Indus Battle Royale, by SuperGaming, clinched the Best Made in India award for the second consecutive year. The game’s Indo-futuristic visuals and innovative mechanics, such as the “Cosmium” and “Grudge” systems, have drawn global acclaim.

Other notable winners in gaming include:

• BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India): Best Ongoing Game for its consistent updates featuring India-centric content.

• Bloom: Best Indie Game for its unique puzzle adventure mechanics.

• Zombie Sniper War 3: Best on Play Pass for providing engaging first-person shooter experiences.

To see the full list of winners, visit the Best of 2024 section on the Google Play Store.