Google ready to layoff 10,000 employees? Here's what CEO Sundar Pichai said

Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently had no reassuring words for employees on potential layoffs during an all-hands meeting. When asked about potential layoffs, Pichai plainly said that he was not in a position to make forward-looking commitments about the matter as the future is difficult to predict. Pichai also mentioned that Google is making changes to "better weather the storm" of the economy, but did not rule out the possibility of cuts in the future.

According to a Business Insider report, Google CEO Sundai Pichai said, "What we've been trying hard to do, and you've seen the messaging for the past many, many months, is we are trying to make important decisions, be disciplined, prioritize where we can, rationalize where we can so that we are set up to better weather the storm, regardless of what's ahead... I think that's what we should focus on and try and do our best there," said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google.

Last month, it was reported that Google is planning to fire 10,000 employees through a new ranking and performance improvement plan. According to a report in The Information, this is due to pressure from an activist hedge fund, adverse market conditions, and a need to cut costs. However, it is still uncertain if Google has started the process of laying off employees or is still trying to weather the storm without cutting down the workforce.

The earlier report suggested that Google parent company Alphabet had asked its managers to select 6 per cent of employees who have the least impact on the company's business. This could be seen as a pre-layoff activity leading to serious concerns among Google employees.

The tech sector in US is witnessing a wave of layoffs including some of the biggest brands in the world which include Amazon, Meta, Twitter, Salesforce, and more. The spike in valuation in the past decade has led to a much bigger workforce under the tech sector.

Read More: IPL 2023 Auction: Player list, Base Price

Read More: Blinkit, Intercity Legends, Hyperpure: What’s Zomato’s Best Bet?