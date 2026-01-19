Google search traffic set to drop 40% as AI summaries squeeze publishers

Google search traffic has begun to decline sharply and is projected to fall by 40% over the next three years, according to data from the University of Oxford’s Reuters Institute. Publishers and media outlets are already seeing a steady erosion in website visits as “zero-click” AI summaries increasingly replace traditional search results.

The report attributes the inflection point to the rollout of Google’s AI Overviews, which now dominate large parts of the search experience by presenting instant summaries instead of directing users to publisher websites. It notes that more than 33% of new websites globally have lost Google search traffic, while the decline is even steeper in the US, where traffic has fallen by 38%.

“Publishers that specialise in lifestyle or utility content such as weather, TV guides or horoscopes are more likely to have been affected,” said Nic Newman, senior research associate at the Reuters Institute.

Publishers pivot to video, audio and original reporting

Falling search referrals are accelerating a shift away from traditional text-based articles toward formats such as YouTube, Instagram, podcasts and short-form video. Publishers are also doubling down on original reporting, explanatory journalism and human-led storytelling to differentiate their content from AI-generated summaries.

The data shows a net 79-point increase in planned investment in video and audio formats. The shift is being reinforced by the rapid growth of the creator economy, with 70% of news executives saying they are concerned about the rising influence of independent news creators and social-media influencers.

At the same time, 20% of publishers are exploring licensing deals with AI platforms as a potential new revenue stream, though nearly half believe such agreements will not replace core income sources such as advertising and subscriptions.

News organisations are also turning to Answer Engine Optimisation (AEO), which focuses on structuring content so that it can be easily understood and cited by AI systems. The strategy is designed to improve visibility inside AI-powered search tools and increase the likelihood that publishers’ reporting is referenced in AI-generated summaries.