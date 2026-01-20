Google simplifies switching from Safari to Chrome on iOS: All details

Switching between web browsers is quite a tedious task, especially on mobile phones. Google is currently testing a new workaround in Chrome 145 Beta that allows for a seamless data transfer from Safari to Chrome while adhering to Apple’s strict security protocols.

Google is working on a new “Safari import” feature for iOS that aims to simplify the process of switching browsers, according to a report by The MacObserver. The feature is currently available in beta, and it will reportedly guide users on how they can manually import and export bookmarks, browsing history, and passwords from Safari to Chrome via a single ZIP file.

The process will rely on the tool that uses a secure file-export method. Then Chrome will provide users with step-by-step instructions explaining how to create that ZIP file using Safari/iOS’s export options. Once the ZIP file is generated, Chrome can then use it to import the bookmarks, history, and passwords into Chrome. However, to download the files, users will be asked to verify their identity with Face ID, Touch ID, or a Passcode

The feature is currently available in the latest Chrome beta for iOS, hence it may take a couple of weeks for users to receive it in the stable public release. If this feature rolls out, it will finally give users the liberty to switch away from Safari more easily without the hassle of losing their browsing data. The user will have to save this ZIP file to their local Downloads folder. Now, within Chrome’s settings, users will have to select the "Safari Import" option and select the saved ZIP file. Finally, Chrome will sync all the data to the user’s Google Account.

This update will position Chrome as a more viable option for cross-platform syncing across iPhone, Windows, and Android.