Google unveils Android 14; list of smartphones that can download the developer preview

Google has just announced the release of the first developer preview of Android 14, the latest version of its popular mobile operating system. The announcement was made in a blog post by Dave Burke, VP of Engineering at Google.

The release of the Android 14 developer preview marks the beginning of the next phase in the evolution of the Android platform and offers a glimpse into the new features and improvements that users can expect to see in the final release later this year.

One of the biggest changes in Android 14 is the continuing work on privacy features that give users more control over their data. The privacy controls will allow users to see what data apps are accessing, such as the camera, microphone, or location, and grant or revoke access as desired. Additionally, Google is also implementing features that will help users understand and manage the data that's being shared with apps, including a new dashboard that provides a clear summary of what data apps are using and what permissions have been granted.

There are also accessibility improvements as users will be able to scale up their font to 200%. Previously, the maximum font size scale on Pixel devices was 130%. To mitigate issues where the text gets too large, starting in Android 14, a non-linear font scaling curve is automatically applied. This ensures that text that is already large enough doesn’t increase at the same rate as smaller text.

Google has also made a number of performance improvements in Android 14, including faster app launch times, reduced battery drain, and improved graphics performance. The company has optimized the operating system to work more efficiently on a wider range of devices, making it possible for users to enjoy a smooth and responsive experience even on lower-end devices or on devices with varied screen sizes.

In addition to these new features and improvements, Google is also introducing a number of enhancements to the Android platform that will help developers create better and more sophisticated apps. For example, Android 14 will include support for new edge-to-edge screens, making it possible for developers to create immersive and interactive experiences that take full advantage of the latest display technology. The operating system will also include support for new camera features, such as multi-camera support and improved camera APIs, that will allow developers to create apps that offer new and innovative photography experiences.

Finally, Google has also made a number of under-the-hood changes in Android 14 that will make the operating system more secure and stable. The company has made improvements to the security model that will make it more difficult for attackers to exploit vulnerabilities and gain access to sensitive information. Additionally, Google has also made changes to the way the operating system handles memory and processes, making it possible for users to run multiple apps simultaneously without experiencing any performance degradation.

The release of the developer preview is just the beginning of the Android 14 journey, and we can expect to see many more exciting announcements from Google as the development process continues. Google is expecting to reach Platform Stability in June 2023 with a final release sometime around August 2023.

Currently, users with Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 5a 5G, Pixel 5, or Pixel 4a (5G) can flash the latest image onto their phones.

