Google showcases what its ChatGPT competitor ‘Bard’ can do

Google is taking their AI offering one step further by showcasing its ChatGPT competitor, Bard. In an event live-streamed from Paris on Wednesday, Google’s senior vice president, Prabhakar Raghavan, shared some new examples of its new conversational technology Bard.

Raghavan showed examples such as asking about the pros and cons of buying an electric car. “Let’s say you’re in the market for a new car, one that’s a good fit for your family. Bard can help you think through different angles to consider from budget to safety and more, and simplify and make sense of them,” Raghavan said.

In another example, he asked Bard to plan a trip to Northern California which was answered with various routes and the preferred route for a road trip.

Today in Paris 🇫🇷 we spoke about how we're reimagining the way people search for, explore & interact with information.



Thanks to all those who joined us. ✨



📽️ You can watch the replay here: https://t.co/zeIOj5BWyF#googlelivefromparis pic.twitter.com/H9ThjmG0OG — Google Europe (@googleeurope) February 8, 2023

Bard is powered by a sophisticated AI system LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) that has the ability to understand natural language and generate intelligent responses to questions. The system is also capable of having conversations that can move in different directions, depending on what the user is asking. This means that the conversation can shift focus, which could potentially enable more interesting conversations between machines and humans.

In addition to answering questions, Bard can also be used to create stories, generate audio recordings, and even create interactive games. Google is also exploring the use of Bard for educational purposes, by using it to create virtual interactive lessons.

Bard is currently available to a group of “trusted testers”, according to Google CEO Sundar Pichai. It is expected to become “more widely available to the public in the coming weeks.”

Visual Story: Ten Ways To Speed Up Your Old Laptop

A costly mistake

Bard was questioned about a telescope used to take the first pictures of a planet outside our solar system. The discussion on it by Bard turned out to be factually incorrect. More than $120 billion was wiped off Google’s market value right after the AI's mistake.

“This highlights the importance of a rigorous testing process, something that we’re kicking off this week with our Trusted Tester program. We’ll combine external feedback with our own internal testing to make sure Bard’s responses meet a high bar for quality, safety and groundedness in real-world information,” a Google spokesperson said.

ChatGPT

ChatGPT is a powerful artificial intelligence (AI) technology developed by OpenAI. It uses a deep learning technique called transformers to generate human-like responses to text inputs in a given context. The model is capable of answering a wide range of questions, engaging in conversations, and performing various other language-related tasks with high accuracy. ChatGPT can be integrated into chatbots, virtual assistants, and other applications to provide a more natural and engaging user experience.

Also Read

Zombie fungus that inspired ‘The Last of Us’ is real?

ChatGPT comes to Microsoft Teams with new premium subscription; check price, features