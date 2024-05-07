Google vs Meta: Employee reveals which company offers work-life balance and good salary, benefits

A former employee who worked at Google and is now working with Meta has revealed which tech giant offers better work-life balance and which one offers good career growth. In a blogpost, Daniel McKinnon who now works as a product manager at Meta revealed that both Meta and Google are “similar” at “face value” but one offers “growth” and the other “prioritises work-life balance".

He revealed that while both companies offer excellent growth, but if you are looking for rapid growth in your industry, you should opt for Meta. He added Google is more suitable for employees who are looking for good “work-life balance” and job security. Notably, McKinnon has 8 years of work experience during which he worked at Meta for four years, then switched to Google in 2022 but then came back to the Mark Zuckerberg led company. He has also worked on Meta Ray-Ban AI glasses.

Explaining his statement, he wrote, “Meta and Google are both phenomenal technology companies where great PMs can thrive. If you are looking for convexity and growth at the expense of stress and pressure, Meta is probably a better fit. If you would like to prioritise work-life balance, stability, and job security, Google could be a great place for you.

He also talked about the compensation at both the tech companies. He noted that things at Meta are quite transparent as compared to Google. He added that mostly all important company information is posted on open workplace groups at Meta, unlike Google at mostly connects with the employees via emails and chats that are not particularly discoverable by others.

Meta vs Google: Who offers better compensation?

At Meta, new PMs get a salary, bonus target and Restricted Stock Units or RSU grant that vests evenly over 4 years. He added, “Each year, a refresher worth approximately 25% of the value of the initial grant times the employee’s rating multiplier provided. This means for the first four years, Meta employees make significantly more each year, independent of merit- or market-based salary adjustments and promotions.”

Google also offers the same thing except for the RSU part is front loaded with 70 per cent of stocks to be given in the first two years (38/32/18/12). Employees also get a signing bonus, which makes the first-year compensation quite attractive.

Also Read:

AI-generated Met Gala 2024 looks of Katy Perry, Rihanna, Selena Gomez go viral

Tips to use ChatGPT-like AI tools to write a great resume