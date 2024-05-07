AI-generated Met Gala 2024 looks of Katy Perry, Rihanna, Selena Gomez go viral

AI-generated fake images have taken over the Met Gala 2024 in a big way by creating viral images of A-listers who couldn’t make it to one of the biggest fashion event of the year. Popular American singer Katy Perry recently shared a picture of herself in a huge floral gown standing on the Metropolitan Museum of Art staircase in New York City, posing for the photographers. Clearly, there is nothing unusual in that, except for the fact that it is fake.

Two fake AI-images of the singer were previously going viral on the internet. Many fans did fall prey to this fake viral image and commented saying “I don't want to see any other picture, she won this is beautiful” another posted, “My favorite so far.” One user also commented, “She understood. Gorgeous.”

Katy Perry took it to social media to clarify that it is not her.

Perry took it to Instagram to share two AI-generated images of herself, stating that she couldn’t make it to the event. She also shared her mother’s reaction when she saw this fake image. She told Perry, “Didn’t know you went to the Met. What a gorgeous gown, you look like the Rose Parade, you are your own float lol”. To this, Perry responded saying, “lol mom the AI got to you too, BEWARE!” Two images were previously going viral on the internet. Katy Perry took it to social media to clarify that it is not actually her.

After realising that the images are fake, one commented, “I really reposted this believing it was true. AI is getting way too good cause you ATE in the metaverse.” while other wrote, “The AI image of you was better than all of tonight's creations.”

Rihanna, yet another A-lister had to miss the event. Hence, a user on X share an AI image of the singer in a mermaid-style white gown with a massive circular armpiece with flowers embroidered on it. This looks like a believable fashion choice for Rihanna for the Met Gala 2024, as it goes by the theme of “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

An AI-generated image of Selena Gomez at Met Gala 2024 has also gone viral. Gomez is seen wearing a blue, green and purple gown reminiscent of a buttery.

Selena Gomez has finally arrived at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/PJK8X1zGuM — souv (@souvenirgomez1) May 6, 2024

