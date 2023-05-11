Google's AI is coming to Uber, Deutsche Bank, Victoria's Secret and more companies near you

Artificial intelligence (AI) from Google may soon be behind the financial report you read, the apparel marketing you see, and the chat assistant you engage. Google's cloud division is currently lining up customers to test its newest AI technology called generative AI. This AI produces human-like prose or other content from past data. Among the companies giving Google's tools a try are Deutsche Bank, Uber, and Victoria's Secret. Some of the applications of Google's technology include a customer-service chatbot for Uber and AI to handle drive-thru orders at a Wendy's fast-food restaurant in Ohio, United States.

In the last quarter, Google's cloud unit achieved its first-ever operating profit, and the AI technology that Google was a pioneer in could aid in closing the gap with larger competitors such as Amazon and Microsoft. To draw more business customers, Alphabet also announced updates, including a computer programming assistant called Duet AI for Google Cloud. Clients are previewing its AI services for free, but Google's rivals are marketing competing products too, making it challenging for the company to stand out.

According to Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, Alphabet's AI models are gaining attention from both existing and new customers, some of whom are clients of rival companies. Deutsche Bank is one such company that is increasing its collaboration with Google while still utilising Microsoft's productivity tools. The bank aims to automate various tasks using Google's engineers and its "large language models," hoping to reduce expenses in call centres and explore the potential for Google's AI to produce research by analysing economic data, market reports, and other materials that could provide an advantage for both the bank's customers and staff.

Other companies using the technology include Adore Me, Victoria's Secret unit drafting ad copy with AI in Google Docs. The Wendy's pilot beginning in June has helped Google stress-test its systems. According to Kurian, the company is aware of the potential risk of AI producing inaccurate information. Therefore, Google's AI will be monitored, and research analysts will validate and edit the material before publication.

