GoPro Max 360 launched with enhanced stability, AI editing, and cold-weather battery

GoPro has unveiled its refreshed Max 360 action camera, featuring improved video stabilisation, a more versatile mounting system, and enhanced battery performance for cold-weather recording. Alongside, the company has also rolled out major updates to its Quik app, introducing AI-powered object tracking, keyframing, and advanced cinematic effects for 360-degree video editing.

GoPro Max 360 Price and Availability in India

The GoPro Max 360 is priced at ₹38,500 in India and is available through Amazon, Flipkart, and GoPro’s offline retail partners. The latest Quik app updates are now live on Android and iOS platforms.

Key Features of GoPro Max 360

• 5.6K 360-Degree Video & 16.6MP Photos: The upgraded Max 360 records high-resolution 360-degree content and captures standard 1440p video and 12MP photos.

• New Mounting System: Now compatible with standard tripod mounts (¼-20 thread), allowing more flexibility in shooting angles and setups.

• Max HyperSmooth & Horizon Lock: Ensures ultra-smooth stabilisation, keeping footage steady regardless of motion.

• CameraFX & Digital Lenses: Features four lens modes - Narrow, Linear, Wide, and Max SuperView - along with effects like Spin, Flip, Roll, Wobble, and Tiny Planet for dynamic visuals.

• Six-Mic Audio Setup: Captures 360-degree immersive sound with wind-noise reduction.

• Waterproof Up to 5 Metres: Designed for adventure enthusiasts, the Max 360 withstands wet and rugged conditions.

• Enhanced Battery Performance: The new 1,600mAh Enduro lithium-ion battery extends recording times and improves cold-weather endurance.

AI-Driven Upgrades in the Quik App

• AI-Powered Object Tracking: Users can select a subject, and the app ensures it stays in focus throughout the clip.

• Keyframing for Precise Edits: Allows setting custom views and adjusting lens settings for seamless 360-degree reframing.

• Cinematic CameraFX Effects: Introduces dynamic camera movements like backflips and barrel rolls for enhanced storytelling.

• Single Clip Editing & Frame Grab Tool: Users can fine-tune individual clips, apply filters, adjust volume, and extract photo frames from videos.