GOQii's Vital device range gets Medical Device Registration by CDSCO

Most of the fitness bands and smartwatches are your fitness companion but not medical devices. However, GOQii's Vital range including Smart Vital, Vital 3.0 and Vital ECG has received the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization's medical device registration. CDSCO under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is the national regulatory body for Indian pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

"The virtues of the preventive approach to healthcare cannot be overstated. The challenge with preventive medicine is that people lack tools that provide detailed data snapshots of their current health. GOQii aims to change this with its wearable integrated approach to healthcare delivery and service. This technology has the potential to positively impact long-term patient outcomes across the continuum of care. Due to the convenience of wearable technology people who used to get their vitals checked once a year are now monitoring their parameters several times a week," Vishal Gondal, Founder & CEO, GOQii.

Priced at Rs 5,999, the GOQii Smart Vital is a smartwatch that along with fitness tracking can measure blood oxygen level and body temperature. On the other hand, the GOQii Vital 3.0 for Rs 3,859 is a smart band with the coloured display, can measure body temperature and blood pressure. And the GOQii Vital ECG retailing for Rs 4,749 provides ECG screening (single lead resting ECG) via tracker which can sync with the GOQii app where the descriptive ECG reports powered by Tricog is displayed. All the devices are accompanied by three months of GOQii training.

Over the last few years, fitness bands and smartwatches have helped individuals to consciously adopt a healthy lifestyle. And the next wave of healthcare innovation is likely to come from digital therapeutics and software-based treatments. "We would like to commend the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the CDSCO for their proactive measures to regulate this area. The work of these regulatory entities will lead to profound benefits to the end-consumers in the healthcare sector, especially with regard to treatment accessibility and affordability" adds Gondal.

GOQii is a holistic healthcare platform, focused towards offering smart-tech-enabled comprehensive preventive healthcare solution. GOQii's healthcare services are designed to monitor key vital parameters as a means to screen and prevent a range of diseases and disorders. It integrates wearable technologies into its service ecosystem and the data generated from the fitness trackers can be shared in complete with personal health coaches and doctors digitally. The health coach and doctor can then provide health and lifestyle advice based on the generated data thereby enabling users to improve their health in meaningful ways.

