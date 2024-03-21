Government issues high-security warning for Zoom users; here’s what to do

Zoom faces scrutiny as the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) issues a cautionary alert regarding vulnerabilities in its Zoom Rooms Client Primarily utilised by remote employees for video and audio conferencing, Zoom has become a staple in modern business operations. However, recent revelations from CERT-In underscore potential threats lurking within the platform.

According to the national agency tasked with managing cybersecurity incidents in India, multiple vulnerabilities have been unearthed in the Zoom Rooms Client, posing significant risks to users.

The crux of the concern lies in the possibility of an authorised user exploiting the vulnerabilities to disrupt system functionality, leading to what is known as a denial-of-service (DoS) scenario. Described as "high severity," this issue has prompted urgent action from cybersecurity experts.

As stated on the CERT-In website, the vulnerabilities in the Zoom Rooms Client "could allow an authenticated attacker to cause a denial-of-service (DoS) condition on the targeted system." The agency highlights that this problem specifically impacts the Zoom Rooms Client for Windows versions preceding 5.17.5, attributing the vulnerability to a combination of a "race condition and improper access control."

In response to the identified risks, users are advised to adopt proactive measures to safeguard their systems:

1. Update Software: Ensure that Zoom Rooms Client is updated to the latest version (version 5.17.5 for Windows). Regular software updates often contain critical patches and fixes for known vulnerabilities.

2. Use Secure Connections: Prioritise secure networks when accessing Zoom or any online platform. Public or unsecured Wi-Fi networks elevate the risk of unauthorised access.

3. Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA): Implement an additional layer of security with 2FA to mitigate the impact of potential credential compromises.

4. Stay Informed: Regularly monitor security advisories and alerts from official sources like CERT-In to remain abreast of potential threats and vulnerabilities.

5. Follow Best Practices: Adhere to cybersecurity best practices such as employing strong, unique passwords, exercising caution when interacting with links or attachments, and maintaining safe browsing habits.

6. Report Security Concerns: Promptly report any suspicious activity or vulnerabilities to relevant authorities or the platform's support team for swift resolution.