Government unveils 'Chakshu' initiative to combat frauds through spam calls, messages

In a decisive move towards bolstering cybersecurity, the government has inaugurated the 'Chakshu' facility on the Sanchar Saathi portal. This groundbreaking initiative empowers citizens to actively report suspected fraudulent communications.

Led by Union Minister of Communications, Railways, Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the launch of the portal underscores the government's steadfast commitment to combating cyber frauds under the Secure India project at various levels - national, organisational, and individual.

Chakshu provides citizens with a platform to flag suspicious communication received via calls, SMS, or WhatsApp messages aimed at defrauding individuals. Examples include requests for KYC updates or bank account details, payment wallets, SIM cards, and gas connections.

Lt. Gen. S.P. Kochhar, Director General of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts in tackling cyber fraud. "We firmly believe that critical issues like cyber frauds require all stakeholders to work together to truly make an impact on the ground," he stated. "Today’s initiative would help channelise our citizens to come on a single platform led by the government and actively contribute by sharing knowledge to help prevent such undesired and malicious activities."

In addition to Chakshu, the government has also launched the Department of Telecommunications's (DoT) 'Digital Intelligence Platform'. This platform aims to foster coordination among stakeholders to clamp down on the misuse of telecom resources in cybercrime and financial fraud.