scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Govt blocks 14 messenger mobile applications for spreading terror

Feedback

Govt blocks 14 messenger mobile applications for spreading terror

The apps were being used by terrorists to communicate with their supporters and on-ground workers

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Some of the apps are still available on Google Play Store Some of the apps are still available on Google Play Store

The Indian government has blocked 14 messenger mobile applications that terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir were using to spread terror, according to a report by ANI. The apps have been blocked under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. 

The apps were being used by terrorists to communicate with their supporters and on-ground workers, and intelligence agencies have been keeping track of these channels. The agency tried contacting the respective app developers. However, the lack of Indian representatives and offices caused the government to ban.    

Initially, it was discovered that one of the apps did not have representatives in India and was difficult to track. Later, a list of such apps was prepared with the help of other intelligence agencies operating in the valley.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology was informed of the request to ban these mobile applications following the removal of the apps. The intelligence agencies have informed higher-ups that these apps are spreading terror propaganda in the Valley.   

The blocked apps include:
Crypviser
Enigma
Safeswiss
Wickrme
Mediafire
Briar
BChat
Nandbox
Conion
IMO
Element
Second line
Zangi
Threema

So far, most of the applications are still available on Google Play Store. However, Android and iOS users are advised not to download these apps. If users already have these apps installed on their phones, they can uninstall them.  

Also read: Indian men love gaming apps, while women prefer food and messaging apps

Also read: 'We’re excited ChatGPT is back in Italy’: Open AI CEO Sam Altman after temporary ban overturned

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: May 01, 2023, 10:35 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement