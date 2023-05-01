Govt blocks 14 messenger mobile applications for spreading terror

The Indian government has blocked 14 messenger mobile applications that terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir were using to spread terror, according to a report by ANI. The apps have been blocked under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The apps were being used by terrorists to communicate with their supporters and on-ground workers, and intelligence agencies have been keeping track of these channels. The agency tried contacting the respective app developers. However, the lack of Indian representatives and offices caused the government to ban.

Initially, it was discovered that one of the apps did not have representatives in India and was difficult to track. Later, a list of such apps was prepared with the help of other intelligence agencies operating in the valley.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology was informed of the request to ban these mobile applications following the removal of the apps. The intelligence agencies have informed higher-ups that these apps are spreading terror propaganda in the Valley.

The blocked apps include:

Crypviser

Enigma

Safeswiss

Wickrme

Mediafire

Briar

BChat

Nandbox

Conion

IMO

Element

Second line

Zangi

Threema

So far, most of the applications are still available on Google Play Store. However, Android and iOS users are advised not to download these apps. If users already have these apps installed on their phones, they can uninstall them.

