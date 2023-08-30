Govt warns against new e-challan scam; here's how to avoid being conned

Government officials and law enforcement agencies are issuing warnings to citizens regarding a fraudulent e-challan scheme that is specifically targeting vehicle owners through deceptive SMS messages designed to mimic authentic traffic challan alerts.

How the E-Challan Scam Operates

Perpetrators of this scam employ text messages sent to mobile devices that closely resemble legitimate e-challan notifications. These messages contain links for making payments. Once the recipient clicks on the link, their mobile device's security becomes compromised, granting hackers unauthorised access to credit/debit card information. Unfortunately, victims often realise they have fallen for the scam only after the fact.

Preventing Falling Victim to the Scam

As advised by law enforcement, scammers have meticulously copied the formatting utilised by traffic authorities. Nevertheless, careful scrutiny can unveil the ruse. The payment link in authentic e-challan notifications is "https://echallan.parivahan.gov.in/". Scammers employ links that are strikingly similar but with subtle differences that might go unnoticed at first glance, such as "https://echallan.parivahan.in/". A key distinguishing feature is that legitimate e-challan payment links invariably conclude with "gov.in".

Additional Measures to Identify the Scam

Exercising caution and not making impulsive payments is crucial. As senior cybercrime police officers emphasise, vehicle owners should meticulously review such messages prior to clicking on any links. A reliable indicator of genuine messages is the inclusion of specific details about the vehicle, including its engine number and chassis number. Such information is absent in SMS messages sent by scammers. Another precautionary measure involves visiting the official government website to verify whether an actual fine has been issued. Furthermore, authentic e-challan alerts are never dispatched from personal mobile numbers.

Actions to Take Following a Scam

In the unfortunate event that you are deceived by scammers, it is imperative to promptly inform the appropriate authorities. Swiftly contacting the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal at 1930 and submitting a timely complaint through www.cybercrime.gov.in can aid in halting the unauthorised transaction and safeguarding your hard-earned funds. Additionally, it is advisable to notify your bank and alert them to the situation. Subsequently, the next step entails approaching the nearest police station to officially lodge a formal complaint.

