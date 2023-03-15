OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, has announced the next big step in the evolution of AI with the introduction of GPT-4. This new model is deemed to be an upgrade in almost every aspect. OpenAI claims it has the ability to offer "human-level performance" and can solve difficult problems with greater accuracy compared to its predecessor, GPT-3.5, which powers the ChatGPT. This is due to its broader general knowledge and problem-solving abilities.

One of the key features of GPT-4 is its ability to accept images as inputs and generate captions, classifications, and analyses. Users can share images with GPT-4 and receive responses according to the visuals. Additionally, GPT-4 can handle much longer text compared to its predecessor, with the ability to use and analyze over 25,000 words of text.

The new capabilities of GPT-4 are expected to revolutionize the conversational AI industry and enhance the user experience. However, to check how big of an upgrade it really is, we tried to pitch the standard version of ChatGPT with Bing AI Chat which is using GPT-4. However, it is noteworthy that Microsoft has customised the Bing AI chat for the search engine.

Bing AI Chat vs ChatGPT



Bing AI Chat is primarily designed to provide quick, relevant answers to specific queries, ChatGPT on the other hand is a large language model trained to provide detailed and informative responses to a wide range of topics.

The main difference between the two is in their scope of information and the level of detail they provide. Bing AI Chat offers simple, straightforward responses to direct queries, while ChatGPT provides more in-depth and comprehensive answers.

For example, when asked about the human race, ChatGPT offers a nuanced response that highlights the complexity and multi-faceted nature of human beings, acknowledging both their admirable and problematic qualities. In contrast, Bing AI Chat offers a more general response, noting that it doesn't have the ability to form opinions or beliefs, but acknowledges the human ability to innovate and adapt.

Similarly, when asked about the impact of AI on the human race, ChatGPT provides a detailed overview of the various ways in which AI has impacted society, highlighting both the positive and negative consequences. In contrast, Bing AI Chat provides a brief list of some of the biggest impacts of AI on various fields.

When both language models were quizzed about the best Biryani joints in Delhi, they surprisingly offered similar suggestions. Bing AI Chat extracts real-time data from the internet but ChatGPT still works on dated data. Despite that, ChatGPT managed to keep up with GPT-4 based Bing Chat.

Overall, while both Bing AI Chat and ChatGPT are valuable tools for accessing information, they offer different levels of detail and depth, making them suited for different purposes and types of queries.

Following are the questions we asked both ChatGPT and Bing AI Chat which is powered by GPT-4:

What do you think about the human race?

ChatGPT: As an artificial intelligence, I do not have personal opinions or beliefs. However, I can tell you that humans are a highly intelligent and diverse species with a remarkable ability to innovate and adapt to changing circumstances. They have made incredible advancements in science, technology, art, and culture, and have achieved great feats such as exploring space, eradicating diseases, and connecting the world through communication and transportation networks. At the same time, humans have also caused significant harm to the environment, engaged in violent conflicts, and perpetuated social injustices. Overall, the human race is complex and multi-faceted, with both admirable and problematic qualities.



GPT-4 (via Bing AI): As an AI language model, I don’t have the ability to form opinions or beliefs. I’m here to help you with your queries and provide you with the most accurate and relevant information possible. Is there anything specific you would like to know or search for?

Q. What are the biggest impacts of AI on the human race?

ChatGPT: There are several significant impacts that AI has had on the human race, including:

Automation: AI has enabled the automation of many repetitive and mundane tasks, freeing up human workers to focus on more creative and high-level work.

Improved healthcare: AI is helping healthcare professionals to improve the accuracy of diagnoses, develop new treatments, and optimize patient care.

Enhanced customer experiences: AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants are providing customers with personalized and efficient support, improving overall customer satisfaction.

More efficient transportation: AI is helping to optimize transportation networks, leading to safer and more efficient travel for people and goods.

Increased productivity: AI is helping businesses to optimize their operations, leading to increased productivity and profitability.

Enhanced security: AI-powered security systems are improving public safety by identifying potential threats and preventing crime.

Expanded access to education: AI-powered educational tools and platforms are making education more accessible and personalized, helping to democratize access to knowledge.

Job displacement: While AI is creating new job opportunities, it is also displacing some traditional jobs, leading to concerns about the future of work.

Bias and ethics: AI algorithms can perpetuate and amplify biases and ethical issues, leading to concerns about fairness, privacy, and transparency.

Overall, the impact of AI on the human race is complex and multi-faceted, with both positive and negative consequences. It will be important for society to address these challenges and leverage the benefits of AI for the greater good.

GPT-4 (via Bing AI): Artificial Intelligence (AI) has had a significant impact on the human race in various fields. Here are some of the biggest impacts of AI on the human race:

Customer service: AI has revolutionized the customer service industry by providing faster and more efficient service to customers.

Job market: AI has had a significant impact on the job market, with many jobs being automated.

Healthcare: AI has been used to improve healthcare by providing more accurate diagnoses and personalized treatments.

Education: AI has been used to create personalized learning experiences for students.

Autonomous transportation: AI has been used to develop self-driving cars and other autonomous vehicles.

While AI has had many positive impacts on the human race, there are also concerns about its impact on society. Some of the biggest risks and dangers of AI include job losses due to automation, the spread of fake news, and the development of AI-powered weaponry234.

How is human sexuality determined?

ChatGPT: Human sexuality is determined by a combination of genetic, hormonal, environmental, and cultural factors. While the exact interplay between these factors is not fully understood, researchers have identified several important factors that contribute to the development of human sexuality.

Genetics: There is evidence to suggest that genetics play a role in sexual orientation, but the exact genes and mechanisms involved are not yet fully understood.

Hormones: Hormones such as testosterone, estrogen, and progesterone play a key role in the development of sexual characteristics and sexual desire.

Environmental factors: Environmental factors such as upbringing, socialization, and cultural influences can shape a person's sexuality.

Psychological factors: Psychological factors such as personality traits, cognitive processes, and experiences can also contribute to the development of human sexuality.

It is important to note that human sexuality is complex and multifaceted, and there is no one-size-fits-all explanation for how it is determined. Additionally, sexual orientation, gender identity, and other aspects of human sexuality can vary widely across individuals and cultures, highlighting the diversity and complexity of human sexuality.



GPT-4: Sexual orientation is understood to be driven primarily by biology. Many sex characteristics are determined in the womb. Hormones are believed to play a role as well: Exposure to certain hormones during development may influence sexual behavior.

There are two major determinants of human sexual activity: the inherited sexual response patterns that have evolved as a means of ensuring reproduction and that are a part of each individual’s genetic inheritance, and the degree of restraint or other types of influence exerted on individuals by society in the expression of their sexuality2. In humans, sex determination is the process that determines the biological sex of an offspring and, as a result, the sexual characteristics that they will develop. Humans typically develop as either male or female, primarily depending on the combination of sex chromosomes that they inherit from their parents.



Q. Find me the best biryani restaurant in Delhi

ChatGPT: As an AI language model, I don't have personal experiences, emotions, or biases. However, I can suggest some of the best Biryani restaurants in Delhi based on customer reviews and ratings:

Karim's - located in Jama Masjid, this iconic restaurant is famous for its Mughlai cuisine, and the biryani is a must-try dish.

Dum Pukht - located in ITC Maurya hotel, this restaurant offers a luxurious dining experience with its slow-cooked, flavorful biryani.

Al Jawahar - another popular restaurant in Jama Masjid, Al Jawahar is known for its delicious Mutton Biryani.

Biryani By Kilo - this restaurant has several outlets across Delhi and offers a wide variety of biryanis, including Hyderabadi, Lucknowi, and Kolkata-style biryanis.

Behrouz Biryani - with multiple outlets across Delhi, Behrouz Biryani is known for its rich and aromatic biryanis, made using authentic ingredients and cooking techniques.

Please note that these are just a few options and there are many other excellent Biryani restaurants in Delhi that you may want to explore.



GPT-4: There are many great biryani restaurants in Delhi. Some of the best ones include:

Karim’s Faridabad located at 16, Gali Kababian, Jama Masjid, New Delhi. They are known for their delicious Mutton Biryani and Chicken Achari Biryani.

Al Jawahar located at Jama Masjid. They are known for their Mutton Biryani and are considered one of the best Mughlai restaurants in Delhi2.

Bikkgane Biryani located in Connaught Place. They are one of the leading biryani restaurant chains in India and are known for their delicious biryanis.

Dil Pasand Biryani located at Chitli Qabar Chowk near Jama Masjid. They are known for their delicious biryanis and their menu can take you on a culinary journey of India3.

Al Kauser Biryani located at Kautilya Marg, Chanakyapuri. They are known for their delicious biryanis and are a must-visit for all biryani lovers3.

I hope this helps you find the perfect biryani restaurant in Delhi. Enjoy your meal!🍴

