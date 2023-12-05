‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ trailer debuts early after leak; when is the much-hyped video game releasing?

Rockstar Games, under Take-Two Interactive Software ownership, unveiled the trailer for the newest addition to its highly popular "Grand Theft Auto" (GTA) video game series on Monday, ending a prolonged period of anticipation. The trailer, which appeared on the studio's YouTube channel, revealed that "GTA VI" is scheduled for release in 2025, following a leak on social media. The game has been much anticipated for about a decade now.

The trailer introduces us to the game's first female protagonist, Lucia, who starts her journey in prison. Confirming the setting in Vice City, a prominent sign is showcased, a revelation not unexpected for series followers but nonetheless thrilling. Alongside glimpses of swift crime sequences, the trailer hints at the integration of social media through snippets of TikToks and live streams, suggesting its significance in the game.

Set against Tom Petty's "Love Is a Long Road," the trailer aptly accompanies numerous car-related crimes. True to its Florida backdrop, unexpected alligator appearances add to the atmosphere.

Closing scenes reveal more of Lucia alongside a male character, seemingly partners in both love and crime.

This teaser arrives over a decade after the previous instalment's launch and aligns with Rockstar Games' 25th anniversary.

Industry analysts anticipate the new title to be an immediate success, projecting billions in annual sales.

Last year, a cyber breach resulted in the release of numerous development videos of "GTA VI," showcasing scenes of heists, combat, and open-world driving. This leak was among the most significant in gaming history.

